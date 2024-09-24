In a brand new development at Lurgan’s Glenavon Avenue, Lurgan, the new homes would be perfect for both young and older buyer.

These four bedroom semi-detached properties have three bathrooms, one reception room and are perfectly located to all local amenities.

This top-of-the-range development has zoned gas combi central heating systems in all the houses. There are USB sockets in all living rooms, kitchens and master bedrooms plus each home has a wood-burning stove with granite hearth.

New buyers can have a choice of quality kitchen doors, work top finishes and handles plus integrated appliances.

The homes are located just off the New Line turning into Glenavon Lane are are on the right hand side just before Gordon Playing Fields.

Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents is looking after these properties and the first six homes are now ready for release.

1 . Beautiful new homes are state-of-the-art New luxury cottage chalet bungalows at Glenavon Avenue, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Photo courtesy of Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agent

2 . Well laid out floor plan at new state-of-the-art homes Floor plan of the new chalet bungalows at Glenavon Avenue, Lurgan, Co Armagh which have bedrooms downstairs as well as on the second floor. Photo: Photo courtesy of Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agent

3 . New development offers luxury living Beautiful new homes at Glenavon Avenue, Lurgan, Co Armagh are fresh on the market. Photo: Photo courtesy of Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agent