Cottage style chalet bungalows are very on trend so these 14 new luxury homes in a Co Armagh town will soon be snapped up.

In a brand new development at Lurgan’s Glenavon Avenue, Lurgan, the new homes would be perfect for both young and older buyer.

These four bedroom semi-detached properties have three bathrooms, one reception room and are perfectly located to all local amenities.

This top-of-the-range development has zoned gas combi central heating systems in all the houses. There are USB sockets in all living rooms, kitchens and master bedrooms plus each home has a wood-burning stove with granite hearth.

New buyers can have a choice of quality kitchen doors, work top finishes and handles plus integrated appliances.

The homes are located just off the New Line turning into Glenavon Lane are are on the right hand side just before Gordon Playing Fields.

Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents is looking after these properties and the first six homes are now ready for release.

