Portadown native Shelley Lowry attended the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening with the cast and directors of An Irish Goodbye which won an Oscar.

At the ceremony was movie star Seamus O’Hara, who Shelley represents, and James Martin who stole the show at the ceremony. When the movie won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short, the directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White asked the audience to sing Happy Birthday to James.

A-listers such as Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ava DuVernay belted out a great version of Happy Birthday to a delighted James Martin who turned 31.

Following the show the cast attended the Vanity Fair part in LA with a host of famous people including James Corden and Malala Yousafzai.

Here are some of the behind the scenes photos from the cast and entourage of An Irish Goodbye as they got ready for the Oscars and who they met at the after party.

James Martin, star of An Irish Goodbye, relaxing with his Oscar James Martin with the Oscar he won for starring in 'An Irish Goodbye'. James was delighted with this prestigious award particularly as it coincided with his 31st birthday.

Oscar winning directors of An Irish Goodbye get their photo taken by the pool Tom Berkley and Ross White, Directors of Oscar winning movie 'An Irish Goodbye' posing for photos by the pool at their villa prior to attending last night's Oscar Ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Their movie 'An Irish Goodbye' won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short.

Hanging out with the celebrities at the Vanity Fair party following the Oscars Shelley Lowry attends the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars in Los Angles last night hanging out with A list celebrities such as James Corden. Shelley was with the cast and directors of An Irish Goodbye which won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short.

A selfie with James Martin before heading to the Oscar ceremony James Martin, star of An Irish Goodbye which won an Oscar last night for Best Live Action Short, with NI Talent Agent Shelley Lowry from Portadown, Co Armagh.