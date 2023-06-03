14 pictures as talented young people take to the stage in Portadown for You're A Star final organised by Moyraverty Arts And Drama Society (MADS)
The competition was organised by Moyraverty Arts And Drama Society (MADS) and was open to children aged nine to 15 from the greater Craigavon area.
The audience was treated to a night of great entertainent including songs from Les Miserables, Waitress, Wicked, Annie, The Little Mermaid, Matilda, Cinderella, George Esra, Rachel Platten and High School Musical.
A spokesperson for MADS said: “Congratulations to the wonderful Clare Keeley winner of You're a Star 2023. What a talented young lady she is.
"Well done to Chloe Knipe, runner up, Shannon Copeland (third place), Sofia Plumb (fourth place) and Eva Haddock (fifth place) who all made award-winning performances.
"Every single act who performed made it a brilliant night of entertainment and they all got a finalist medal. Many thanks to our judges Eimear, Clare and Ciara and the MADS team who made this open competition possible. A great night was had by all.”