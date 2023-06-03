There was plenty of talent on show at the You're A Star final in Portadown Town Hall on Friday evening.

The competition was organised by Moyraverty Arts And Drama Society (MADS) and was open to children aged nine to 15 from the greater Craigavon area.

The audience was treated to a night of great entertainent including songs from Les Miserables, Waitress, Wicked, Annie, The Little Mermaid, Matilda, Cinderella, George Esra, Rachel Platten and High School Musical.

A spokesperson for MADS said: “Congratulations to the wonderful Clare Keeley winner of You're a Star 2023. What a talented young lady she is.

"Well done to Chloe Knipe, runner up, Shannon Copeland (third place), Sofia Plumb (fourth place) and Eva Haddock (fifth place) who all made award-winning performances.

"Every single act who performed made it a brilliant night of entertainment and they all got a finalist medal. Many thanks to our judges Eimear, Clare and Ciara and the MADS team who made this open competition possible. A great night was had by all.”

1 . You're a Star final Looking forward to a great night of entertainment at the You're a Star final are from left, Joanne Knipe, Amy Sullivan, Libby-Rose Sullivan (10) and Erin Knipe (12). PT23-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . You're a Star final Shannon Copeland who performed the song 'She Used To Be Mine' in the final of Youre A Star in Portadown Town Hall on Friday. PT23-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . You're a Star final Arriving early to get a good seat at the You're a Star final in Portadown Town Hall are from left, Maeve McConville, Tina Daniluic and husband Vasile. PT23-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . You're a Star final Rhea Henderson who performed 'Maybe' from the musical 'Annie'. PT23-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

