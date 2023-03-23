Register
Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry are Ciatlin Dunne, World Kickboxing Champion with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn.
14 pictures from civic awards in Seamus Heaney HomePlace honouring top achievers in Mid Ulster

Ulster Champions, All Ireland winners and a two-time World Champion were all recognised at the Mid Ulster Civic Awards held at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on Wednesday night.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:11 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:16 GMT

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Corá Corry said it was a privilege to recognise their success.

"We have so many talented people – of all ages and backgrounds - here tonight who are truly an inspiration and you are all very deserving of this recognition," she said. "It is important that success is celebrated.”

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry pictured with Paul McNeill, hurling All star with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn.

1. Young hurling star

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry pictured with Paul McNeill, hurling All star with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn. Photo: Contributed

The Rainey Under 11 Ulster Cup winners receive their award from Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn.

2. Ulster Cup winners

The Rainey Under 11 Ulster Cup winners receive their award from Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn. Photo: Contributed

Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is the family-run McNicholl Caravans with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn.

3. Enjoying the evening

Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is the family-run McNicholl Caravans with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn. Photo: Contributed

Slaughtneil's All Star camogie player Tina Bradley receives her civic award from Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn.

4. All Star player

Slaughtneil's All Star camogie player Tina Bradley receives her civic award from Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry with nominating councillors Martin Kearney and Christine McFlynn. Photo: Contributed

