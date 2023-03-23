14 pictures from civic awards in Seamus Heaney HomePlace honouring top achievers in Mid Ulster
Ulster Champions, All Ireland winners and a two-time World Champion were all recognised at the Mid Ulster Civic Awards held at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on Wednesday night.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:11 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:16 GMT
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Corá Corry said it was a privilege to recognise their success.
"We have so many talented people – of all ages and backgrounds - here tonight who are truly an inspiration and you are all very deserving of this recognition," she said. "It is important that success is celebrated.”
