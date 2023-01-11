14 pictures to warm your heart as generous fundraisers across Northern Ireland dig deep for charity

The generosity of people across Northern Ireland – especially at a time when so many are finding it difficult to make ends meet – has been outstanding over the past year.
We have gathered together these heart-warming pictures to celebrate a special year of giving and to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who organised, supported and contributed to these charity fundraising events.
We know there must be many more, so if you or your organisation has been involved in fundraising and would like to be included in the next of these special online galleries, please email your photo with caption details to [email protected]
1. Fabulous year's fundraising
An incredible £66,556.78 was raised by Lurgan Support Group members for the Southern Area Hospice in 2022. Pictured are committee members of the group presenting a cheque to Daryll Galloghly, fundraising officer at Southern Area Hospice. A spokesperson for the hospice said the 'amazing' work of the Lurgan Support Group was 'really appreciated'.
Photo: contributed
2. Night of remembrance
Karen Ingram, along with her family and friends, held a night in remembrance of her sister, Jacky, and raised an amazing £2,076.64 for the Southern Area Hospice. Thanks are expressed to hosts for the evening, Devlin's Bar, Armagh, all the bands who took part and all those who donated. Karen is pictured with her sister, Susie. A spokesperson for the Southern Area Hospice said they would like to sincerely thank Karen and all involved in the special fundraising night.
Photo: contributed
3. Generous customer support
Staff at Fane Valley Stores, Ballymena Mart presented a cheque for £5,340 to Briege Mulholland of Air Ambulance NI raised from the auction of a Christmas hamper. From left: Jean McCurdy, Fane Valley Stores sales advisor; Breige Mulholland, NI Air Ambulance; Seamus Mullen, store manager; Catherine Chesney, Fane Valley Stores sales advisor,; Graham Loughry, mart auctioneer and Leanne Workman, Fane Valley Stores sles advisor. Leanne Workman from Fane Valley Stores and event organiser said she was overwhelmed by the support from all who helped raise such a brilliant total. “The amount of money raised was fantastic. It reflects the generosity of our customers and the rural community. We are very appreciative of the support from the mart, without whom this wouldn’t be possible. This money will now go towards a charity that provides a world class helicopter emergency service providing outstanding critical care where and when it is needed often helping rural and farming families”.
Photo: contributed
4. Debut market a big success
An indoor market, hosted and supported by local enterprise agency Mallusk Enterprise Park in Newtownabbey as part of its 30th birthday celebrations, showcased new and established local businesses, supported charity causes and provided entertainment to visitors with live music by tenant of Mallusk Enterprise Park - Audio Level DJ store and folk band The Rogues. More than 90 local children also got to experience a free visit to see Santa. The Mallusk Market raised a total of £860.59 for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, a stack of festive food was gathered for distribution by the local food banks and toys were collected for the Cash for Kids NI appeal. The team at Mallusk Enterprise Park would like to thank everyone for their support in making this, their first market, such a success for all.
Photo: contributed