14 pictures to warm your heart as generous fundraisers across Northern Ireland dig deep for charity

3. Generous customer support

Staff at Fane Valley Stores, Ballymena Mart presented a cheque for £5,340 to Briege Mulholland of Air Ambulance NI raised from the auction of a Christmas hamper. From left: Jean McCurdy, Fane Valley Stores sales advisor; Breige Mulholland, NI Air Ambulance; Seamus Mullen, store manager; Catherine Chesney, Fane Valley Stores sales advisor,; Graham Loughry, mart auctioneer and Leanne Workman, Fane Valley Stores sles advisor. Leanne Workman from Fane Valley Stores and event organiser said she was overwhelmed by the support from all who helped raise such a brilliant total. “The amount of money raised was fantastic. It reflects the generosity of our customers and the rural community. We are very appreciative of the support from the mart, without whom this wouldn’t be possible. This money will now go towards a charity that provides a world class helicopter emergency service providing outstanding critical care where and when it is needed often helping rural and farming families”.

Photo: contributed