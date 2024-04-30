Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungannon are attractions in themselves offering a diverse range of shops, pubs, and restaurants.
Other attractions might include – a visit to Seamus Heaney Country; Springhill House, or Tullyhogue Fort, to name but a few.
From breathtaking views at the top of Slieve Gallion to the beauty and tranquility of Lough Neagh, to outdoor activities such as walking and mountain biking – there’s lots to see and do!
1. Davagh Giant
One of three giant installations created by world acclaimed artist Thomas Dambo, located in the Sperrin Mountains, including Davagh Forest. Photo: Thomas Dambo
2. Slieve Gallion
A walk (or a drive up the Tulnagee Road) to the top of Slieve Gallion on a sunny day will give your visitor a panoramic view of most of Mid Ulster and, in fact, most of Northern Ireland. Photo: MUDC
3. Ardboe High Cross
Ardboe High Cross on the western shores of Lough Neagh is Northern Ireland's tallest cross. Dating from 590 BC, there was once a monastery founded by St Colman on the site which was destroyed by fire in the 12th Century. It place a spiritual place looking out over the Lough. Photo: Getty Images
4. OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory
The OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory in Davagh Forest is a great place to take a visitor with plenty going on all year round. Coming up on May 4 is the Eta Aquariid Meteor Viewing.one of two meteor showers originating from Halley’s comet. Photo: Brian Morrison