14 places to take someone who has never visited Mid Ulster district before

Where would you take a friend who has never set foot in Mid Ulster district before?
By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 11:55 BST

Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungannon are attractions in themselves offering a diverse range of shops, pubs, and restaurants.

Other attractions might include – a visit to Seamus Heaney Country; Springhill House, or Tullyhogue Fort, to name but a few.

From breathtaking views at the top of Slieve Gallion to the beauty and tranquility of Lough Neagh, to outdoor activities such as walking and mountain biking – there’s lots to see and do!

1. Davagh Giant

A walk (or a drive up the Tulnagee Road) to the top of Slieve Gallion on a sunny day will give your visitor a panoramic view of most of Mid Ulster and, in fact, most of Northern Ireland.

2. Slieve Gallion

Ardboe High Cross on the western shores of Lough Neagh is Northern Ireland's tallest cross. Dating from 590 BC, there was once a monastery founded by St Colman on the site which was destroyed by fire in the 12th Century. It place a spiritual place looking out over the Lough.

3. Ardboe High Cross

The OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory in Davagh Forest is a great place to take a visitor with plenty going on all year round. Coming up on May 4 is the Eta Aquariid Meteor Viewing.one of two meteor showers originating from Halley’s comet.

4. OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory

