14 Rare Breed farming families to meet as popular UTV series returns

This is the show’s tenth series and will feature 14 families from across Northern Ireland giving an inside view of the ups and downs of their year in 2021.

‘Rare Breed’ takes viewers into the heart of the farming world, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

UTV’s Mark McFadden once again narrates the series, which is on UTV at 7.30pm.

So who are the farmers from across Northern Ireland that we will meet in this new series?

1. Áine Devlin (aged 23) looks after more than 400 sheep on her family sheep farm in the Mournes, assisted by sheep dogs, Fly and Mist.

2. Pig farmer Alastair Crown who runs Corndale Farm in Limavady now makes a range of charcuterie products in his own factory which he sells across the country.

3. In Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, Chris Johnston and his fiancé Kendall Glenn are dealing with the bitterly cold winter weather all in the midst of calving season.

4. James Alexander farms a massive cattle and sheep enterprise with his family near Randalstown, The programme follows James's inaugural New Year's sale which conflicts with an even more important date in the calendar, his wedding anniversary.