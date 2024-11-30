14 sizzling images from Edenderry Methodist BB's big breakfast fundraiser

The kitchen workers were kept busy as they made sure everyone was well fed.
These pictures by Tony Hendron show that everyone enjoyed a great fry-up and good company as they contributed to BB funds.
Working hard behind the scenes to provide the food at the BB big breakfast event are from left, Sandi Gardiner, Geoff Good and Gail Good. PT49-284. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Some of the 7th Portadown BB members who acted as waiters at the BB big breakfast event. Included from left are, Adam Charles, Owen Gardiner, Joshua Kelly and Alex Jackson. PT49-283. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Having a great time at the BB big breakfast event are from left, Jenny Vennard, Ken Vennard (company captain) and Timothy Hayes. PT49-281. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Supporting the 7th Portadown BB big breakfast event are back row from left, Marion Henderson, Helen Forde and Gale Davison. Front from left, Elaine Richardson, Eileen Webb and Cathy Shields. PT49-275. Photo: TONY HENDRON