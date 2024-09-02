The festival, held from August 2-10, brought the community together in a celebration of local talent, with key support from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (MEABC) alongside other funding sources.

Presented by Positive Carrickfergus as part of their ongoing National Lottery-funded arts project, Around The Town featured a diverse array of performances across nine unique venues, including council buildings, local businesses, and residential and supported living accommodations.

Attracting over 1,000 attendees, the festival showcased the talents of 220 musicians, 70 percent of whom were local artists. An eclectic mix of genres was presented across the 21 events, including jazz, traditional, pop, rock, and country music.

A fantastic 75 percent of the events were sold out, with a substantial portion of the festival's budget spent locally, boosting the town's economy.

The community's response was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees praising both the variety and quality of the performances and the festival's overall impact on Carrickfergus. One visitor noted: "This is the best live music I've ever heard in Carrickfergus.” Another added: "It made me see Carrick in a new way. So many talented people and events that made me feel good about the town."

Meanwhile, the festival also provided a significant platform for local musicians, contributing to the growth of Carrickfergus' music scene. A musician from Eden Trad Music Players said: "I couldn't believe it this morning as I went to a local church that I'd never been to before, and one lady came up to me as she recognized me from the festival. I'd never thought, in my wildest dreams, that I'd ever be recognized as a musician!"

Support ‘brought festival to life’

With the success of the event made possible thanks to the support of key individuals at MEABC, Around The Town’s organisers have extended their deepest thanks to Gail Kelly, Carrickfergus Town Centre Manager, for her assistance in securing support and facilitating the festival's planning and administration. “Her dedication was instrumental in bringing the festival to life,” the organisers added.

“We also thank Rachael McMaster, Visitor Experience and Audience Development Manager, for her efforts in securing the Jubilee Hall as a key venue and ensuring seamless operations throughout the event. Together with Gail, Rachael facilitated the use of Carrickfergus Civic Centre for our lunchtime recitals, helping to make the festival a truly inclusive event for the community.

"Special recognition goes to David Courtney and Robert Tweed, Town Hall janitors, whose tireless work during the festival was critical to its success. Their commitment, often beyond their regular duties, ensured that each event ran smoothly, from setting up and packing down to supporting technical requirements and resolving logistical challenges.

"We also extend our gratitude to Mayor Beth Adger for attending the McClure-Moreland Lunchtime Recital, as well as council workers Fiona Surgeoner, Linda Telfair, and Keith Stranaghan, and councillors Chelsea Harwood, Aaron Skinner, Robin Stewart, and Lauren Gray, for their support and attendance.”

Event aims to bolster local music scene

Ruth Turkington, Board Member of Positive Carrickfergus, praised those involved in putting the festival together. "It has been a privilege to have observed the inception and development of the festival by such a talented, enthusiastic, and committed bunch of local people,” she said. “I have been delighted to have been able to volunteer and play an active part in such a life-enhancing enterprise."

Lynn McKenzie, Creative Producer for Positive Carrickfergus, added: "Working together with so many local musicians from conception to planning and delivery of the festival has been an absolute pleasure. We want to develop the music scene in Carrickfergus, and 'Around the Town' has been a great glimpse into what could be if we continue to work together."

"Looking ahead, we are already excited to begin planning for the 2025 edition of 'Around the Town.' We encourage everyone to follow our social media pages on Instagram and Facebook at 'Around The Town Festival' or sign up for the 'Positive Carrickfergus' mailing list to stay updated on future events.”

1 . Around The Town Happy audience members at the festival finale. Photo: Deju Vu Promotions

2 . Around The Town Festival co-ordinators Lynn McKenzie, Positive Carrickfergus and Bill Buchanan, Deja Vu Promotions pose with volunteers and participants after the festival finale. Photo: Deja Vu Promotions

3 . Around The Town Grampian Concert Orchestra opened the festival. Photo: Deju Vu Promotions