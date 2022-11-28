With energy bills soaring throughout 2022, it’s safe to say that households across Northern Ireland are working hard to save and minimise costs where they can.
With colder and darker nights, we’re at that the time of year when energy bills typically spike in usage.
That’s why we’ve compiled a list of 14 things you can do to keep costs down.
1. LED light bulbs
If you haven’t already switched to LED light bulbs around your home, this might be the time to do so. LED light bulbs have been found to reduce energy consumption by up to 75%. Although requiring an upfront cost, LED light bulbs are increasingly regarded as an investment due to their lower energy consumption contributing to a longer lifespan of up to 25 times longer than halogen bulbs on average.
Photo: Image from pexels.com
2. Electric heaters
When it comes to electric heaters, 100% of the electricity used is generated into heat and therefore they can be a cost effective way to heat one space at a time. Instead of turning on the central heating system to warm the entire house, take it one room at a time and prioritise keeping yourself warmer and the rooms not in use cooler.
Photo: Image from unsplash.com
3. Draught proofing
Improve insulation around your home by draught proofing windows and doors. By blocking unwanted gaps and preventing cold air from coming in and warm air from escaping, draught proofing has been estimated to save an average of 15% on household energy costs. This can be done using weatherstripping tape, brush strips, draught excluders, thermal curtains and blinds, carpets or rugs with underlay and even keyhole covers.
Photo: Jenny Tonkin
4. Radiator thermostats
As of March 2022, thermostatic radiator valves have been found to reduce energy consumption rates by up to 30%. Through temperature regulation of each individual radiator, radiator thermostats allow you to be more efficient in heating your home and in a way that is appropriate for each room; keeping certain spaces warmer and those not in use cooler.
Photo: Image from pixabay.com