Enjoying themselves at the play doh table in Hart Memorial Nursery Unit are from left, Autumn, Georgia, Bella and Jessica with nursery teacher, Linda Baxter. PT40-307.

15 adorable photos of little ones at play at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit in Portadown

There was lots of fun going on at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit in Portadown when photographer Tony Hendron called in this week.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST

His visit to the Charles Street school is the first in a new series which will take him around the nursery schools and playgroups in the area to capture some precious glimpses of the little ones making new friends and having fun together.

Watch out for more fabulous photo galleries of these precious moments as the youngsters take their first steps into the world away from home.

Having a tea and buns party at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Milan, Esme and Olivia. PT40-311.

1. Anyone for tea?

Having a tea and buns party at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Milan, Esme and Olivia. PT40-311. Photo: Tony Hendron

Building for the future at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit are from left, Abel, Carter and Ethan. PT40-312.

2. The sky's the limit

Building for the future at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit are from left, Abel, Carter and Ethan. PT40-312. Photo: Tony Hendron

Learning through play at the Hart Memorial Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Dylan, Carson and Georgia. PT40-313.

3. Busy having fun

Learning through play at the Hart Memorial Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Dylan, Carson and Georgia. PT40-313. Photo: Tony Hendron

Builders of the future...Markuss and Heidi playing together at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit. PT40-314.

4. 'What shall we build?'

Builders of the future...Markuss and Heidi playing together at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit. PT40-314. Photo: Tony Hendron

