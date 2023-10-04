15 adorable photos of little ones at play at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit in Portadown
There was lots of fun going on at Hart Memorial Nursery Unit in Portadown when photographer Tony Hendron called in this week.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Oct 2023
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
His visit to the Charles Street school is the first in a new series which will take him around the nursery schools and playgroups in the area to capture some precious glimpses of the little ones making new friends and having fun together.
Watch out for more fabulous photo galleries of these precious moments as the youngsters take their first steps into the world away from home.
