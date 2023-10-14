15 adorable pictures of the new pupils at Portadown Integrated Nursery School

The new pupils at Portadown Integrated Nursery School had lots of smiles when our photographer Tony Hendron called by.
The little ones at the Kernan Road school are the latest to be snapped by Tony as he makes his way around the local nursery schools and playgroups. Keep an eye out for more great photos from him soon.
1. The kids on the bus
The outdoor play bus is popular with the kids at Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit including from left, Theo, Sophia, Myles and Ellianna. PT42-210. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Getting the balance right
Walking the plank at Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Mantas, Eliza, Eimear, Alexander, Logan and Kylah. PT42-312. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Autumn showers
Nursery assistant at Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit Ann-Marie Cullen playing with fallen leaves with pupils from left, Harper, Vihaan and Devan. PT42-313. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Having fun at play
Creating shapes with Play Doh at Portadown Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Matilda, Josh, Fiadh, Thomas and Sophia. PT42-301. Photo: Tony Hendron