The event on Thursday, June 20 was held as a tribute to the former pupil, who sadly passed away following a tragic accident in Carrickfergus in August last year.

Over 300 pupils took to the school’s daily mile circuit for the race, the proceeds of which will be divided between the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and school funds.

A number of local businesses and private sponsors supported the colour run, from Casia Catering Ltd Belfast, Tennants, Slimming World, Dunluce Gardening Services, Pyper Property, Larne FC, Rutledge, OKT, and Bevan’s Garage, to Media Deign and Print, Larne Athletic Club, Prestige Flooring and Bathrooms, and ABO Energy.

The colour run was organised by Primary Two teacher, Mrs Hickey. “We our totally overwhelmed and extremely grateful to our school community and everyone who contributed to our event,” Mrs Hickey said. “We are also very thankful for our generous company sponsors who helped pay for the event. We definitely remembered our beautiful Scarlett in style.”

1 . Scarlett's Colour Run Scarlett's mum, Carolanne and brother Garrett at the Linn Primary School colour run.Photo: Helena McManus

2 . Scarlett's Colour Run Scarlett's P5 classmates, who paid tribute by decorating their t-shirts with her name, pictured with Mrs McCoy and Mrs Black.Photo: Helena McManus

3 . Scarlett's Colour Run Some of the junior classes taking part in the colour run.Photo: Helena McManus

4 . Scarlett's Colour Run Scarlett's mum Carolanne and brother Garrett with their 'Scarlett's Colour Run' t-shirts.Photo: Helena McManus