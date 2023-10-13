Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
All smiles at the outdoor kitchen at Millington Nursery School are pupils from left Ivon, Iasmina, Heidi and Ollie. PT41-334.All smiles at the outdoor kitchen at Millington Nursery School are pupils from left Ivon, Iasmina, Heidi and Ollie. PT41-334.
All smiles at the outdoor kitchen at Millington Nursery School are pupils from left Ivon, Iasmina, Heidi and Ollie. PT41-334.

15 charming pictures as Millington Nursery School pupils enjoy fun at play

The little ones at Millington Nursery School in Portadown were having lots of fun when our photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to see them.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST

Whether it was playing at the water tray or busy building with blocks, the children at the Craigavon Avenue school were definitely having fun all the way.

Tony is making his way around the nursery units and playgroups in the area so watch out for more of his adorable pictures soon.

Nursery assistant Ann Smyth pictured with some of the pupils ov Millington Nursery School enjoying water play including from left, Joseph, Yolonda, Zosia and Eddie. PT41-343.

1. Splashing around

Nursery assistant Ann Smyth pictured with some of the pupils ov Millington Nursery School enjoying water play including from left, Joseph, Yolonda, Zosia and Eddie. PT41-343. Photo: Tony Hendron

Allison Gillespie nursery assistant at Millington Nursery School pictured with pupils from left, Ella-Marie, Frankie, Kenzo, Hakyra, Sanya and Jamie. PT41-344.

2. Busy builders

Allison Gillespie nursery assistant at Millington Nursery School pictured with pupils from left, Ella-Marie, Frankie, Kenzo, Hakyra, Sanya and Jamie. PT41-344. Photo: Tony Hendron

Nursery assistant at Millington Nursery, Pauline Hewitt pictured with children at play during their first days at nursery school. PT41-331.

3. Baking is fun!

Nursery assistant at Millington Nursery, Pauline Hewitt pictured with children at play during their first days at nursery school. PT41-331. Photo: Tony Hendron

Millington Nursery School principal Tanya Millar joins in playtime with pupils from left, Jack, Elsie, Kamile, Willow, Poppy and Charlie. PT41-332.

4. The sky's the limit

Millington Nursery School principal Tanya Millar joins in playtime with pupils from left, Jack, Elsie, Kamile, Willow, Poppy and Charlie. PT41-332. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown