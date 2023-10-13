15 charming pictures as Millington Nursery School pupils enjoy fun at play

The little ones at Millington Nursery School in Portadown were having lots of fun when our photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to see them.
Whether it was playing at the water tray or busy building with blocks, the children at the Craigavon Avenue school were definitely having fun all the way.
Tony is making his way around the nursery units and playgroups in the area so watch out for more of his adorable pictures soon.
1. Splashing around
Nursery assistant Ann Smyth pictured with some of the pupils ov Millington Nursery School enjoying water play including from left, Joseph, Yolonda, Zosia and Eddie. PT41-343. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Busy builders
Allison Gillespie nursery assistant at Millington Nursery School pictured with pupils from left, Ella-Marie, Frankie, Kenzo, Hakyra, Sanya and Jamie. PT41-344. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Baking is fun!
Nursery assistant at Millington Nursery, Pauline Hewitt pictured with children at play during their first days at nursery school. PT41-331. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. The sky's the limit
Millington Nursery School principal Tanya Millar joins in playtime with pupils from left, Jack, Elsie, Kamile, Willow, Poppy and Charlie. PT41-332. Photo: Tony Hendron