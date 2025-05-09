Those who went along enjoyed a line-up of musical entertainment and a tasty afternoon tea.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the memorable community event.
1. VE Day tea party
Waving their flags at the tea party are from left, Leslie and Winnie Wylie and Olive Richards. LM19-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. VE Day tea party
Enjoying the VE Day tea party at Mourneview Community Centre are from left, Susan Abraham, Isobel Gregg and Elizabeth Ringwald. LM19-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. VE Day tea party
Having a great time at the tea party are from left, Rev Philip Evans, Cedric Law, Noel Lyness and Vivien Dean. LM19-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. VE Day tea party
Spoiled for choice at the Mourneview tea party are from left, Jean and Harold Rutherford, Jacqui Beck and Jennifer McKinley. LM19-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.