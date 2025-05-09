15 cheerful pictures as tea party at Mourneview Community Centre in Lurgan marks 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th May 2025, 17:32 BST
An afternoon tea party at Mourneview Community Centre in Lurgan marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday.

Those who went along enjoyed a line-up of musical entertainment and a tasty afternoon tea.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the memorable community event.

Waving their flags at the tea party are from left, Leslie and Winnie Wylie and Olive Richards. LM19-203.

1. VE Day tea party

Waving their flags at the tea party are from left, Leslie and Winnie Wylie and Olive Richards. LM19-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the VE Day tea party at Mourneview Community Centre are from left, Susan Abraham, Isobel Gregg and Elizabeth Ringwald. LM19-200.

2. VE Day tea party

Enjoying the VE Day tea party at Mourneview Community Centre are from left, Susan Abraham, Isobel Gregg and Elizabeth Ringwald. LM19-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having a great time at the tea party are from left, Rev Philip Evans, Cedric Law, Noel Lyness and Vivien Dean. LM19-201.

3. VE Day tea party

Having a great time at the tea party are from left, Rev Philip Evans, Cedric Law, Noel Lyness and Vivien Dean. LM19-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Spoiled for choice at the Mourneview tea party are from left, Jean and Harold Rutherford, Jacqui Beck and Jennifer McKinley. LM19-202.

4. VE Day tea party

Spoiled for choice at the Mourneview tea party are from left, Jean and Harold Rutherford, Jacqui Beck and Jennifer McKinley. LM19-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice