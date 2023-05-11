Register
Looking the part at the Killicomaine coronation fun day are, Lacie Robinson (10) and Sophie Ford (10). PT18-255. Photos by Tony Hendron.
Looking the part at the Killicomaine coronation fun day are, Lacie Robinson (10) and Sophie Ford (10). PT18-255. Photos by Tony Hendron.

15 cracking photos from Killicomaine’s coronation fun day

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was marked in colourful fashion by the Killicomaine community in Portadown on Monday.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 16:01 BST

Residents of all ages attended a royal-themed fun day and tea party organised by Killicomaine Residents Group and Killicomaine Evangelical Church. Here’s a selection of images from photographer Tony Hendron’s visit.

Three Generations: Penny Williamson (2) pictured with her granda, Ian and dad, Andrew at the Killicomaine fun day. PT18-250.

1. Royal Party

Three Generations: Penny Williamson (2) pictured with her granda, Ian and dad, Andrew at the Killicomaine fun day. PT18-250.

Members of the Roadrunners Line Dancing Group who performed at the event, from left, Sandra Mayne, Jackie McConnell, Liz Morrison and Jackie McConnell. PT18-246.

2. Royal Party

Members of the Roadrunners Line Dancing Group who performed at the event, from left, Sandra Mayne, Jackie McConnell, Liz Morrison and Jackie McConnell. PT18-246.

Having a great time at the fun day are Leo Murney (9 months), mum, Amanda, Violet Donaldson (6 months) and mum, Rachael. PT18-256.

3. Royal Party

Having a great time at the fun day are Leo Murney (9 months), mum, Amanda, Violet Donaldson (6 months) and mum, Rachael. PT18-256.

The bouncy castle was a big attraction for children who attended the Killicomaine coronation party on Monday.PT18-258.

4. Royal Party

The bouncy castle was a big attraction for children who attended the Killicomaine coronation party on Monday.PT18-258.

