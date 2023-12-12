Register
BREAKING
Enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday are friends, from left, Anna Elliott, Jill Pierson, Ruth McClung and Christine Moore. PT51-225.Enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday are friends, from left, Anna Elliott, Jill Pierson, Ruth McClung and Christine Moore. PT51-225.
Enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday are friends, from left, Anna Elliott, Jill Pierson, Ruth McClung and Christine Moore. PT51-225.

15 fab photos from Saturday’s Christmas party at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown

Staff from a host of organisations got into the festive spirit at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday (December 9).
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Dec 2023, 19:19 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 19:35 GMT

Among those enjoying the seasonal celebration at the popular Portadown venue were teams from Killicomaine Junior High School, Portadown; Wynne Hill GP Surgery, Lurgan; Tayto, Tandragee; Moypark; Country Fried Chicken, Tandragee; and Cancer Tracking, the Acute Medical Unit, the Intensive Care Unit, the Recovery Unit and Ward 2 North at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured the essence of the occasion through the following images.

Staff from Ward 2 North at Craigavon Area Hospital enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday. PT51-222.

1. Party Night

Staff from Ward 2 North at Craigavon Area Hospital enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday. PT51-222. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Staff from Killicomaine Junior High School, Portadown, who enjoyed the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday, December 9. PT51-216.

2. Party Night

Staff from Killicomaine Junior High School, Portadown, who enjoyed the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday, December 9. PT51-216. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Staff from the Recovery Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital pictured at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday, December 9. PT51-221.

3. Party Night

Staff from the Recovery Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital pictured at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday, December 9. PT51-221. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Workers from Wynne Hill GP Surgery, Lurgan, having a great night out at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday, December 9. PT51-223.

4. Party Night

Workers from Wynne Hill GP Surgery, Lurgan, having a great night out at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday, December 9. PT51-223. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortadownIntensive Care Unit