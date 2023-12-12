15 fab photos from Saturday’s Christmas party at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown
Staff from a host of organisations got into the festive spirit at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas party night on Saturday (December 9).
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Dec 2023, 19:19 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 19:35 GMT
Among those enjoying the seasonal celebration at the popular Portadown venue were teams from Killicomaine Junior High School, Portadown; Wynne Hill GP Surgery, Lurgan; Tayto, Tandragee; Moypark; Country Fried Chicken, Tandragee; and Cancer Tracking, the Acute Medical Unit, the Intensive Care Unit, the Recovery Unit and Ward 2 North at Craigavon Area Hospital.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured the essence of the occasion through the following images.
