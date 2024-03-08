15 fab photos from the Agewell Awards at Tullyglass House Hotel

The event to recognise the “diamonds” within local communities who support older people was sponsored by Pharmacy Plus. The recipients across 12 categories (winner followed by highly commended) were as follows:

Lunch Club Award sponsored by Subway: Kells and Connor Senior Citizens Club; Broughshane Lunch Club & Good Morning Ballymena. Friendship Award sponsored by Ryobi Aluminum Castings Ltd: Portglenone Monday Club; LESS ONE Friendship Group & Men United.

Intergenerational Partnership Award sponsored by Linking Generations NI: Galgorm Care Home & Moorfields Primary School Highly; Knockagh Rise Nursing Home and The Den After School Club & Burleigh Hill House Residential Home and Eden Primary School. Supporting Local Older People Award, Ballymena sponsored by Radius Housing: Good Morning Ballymena; The Carson Project & Men United.

Supporting Local Older People Award Carrickfergus sponsored by Victoria Eco Drycleaners: Good Morning Carrickfergus; CHILL Walking Group. Supporting Local Older People Award Larne sponsored by Lyttle Smart Homes: Glenarm Plough On Group; Glynn Community Group & The Lunch Box Larne.

Health Improvement Award sponsored by Bluebird Care: All Saints Men’s Group; Creative Crafters & The Carson Project. Care Home in the Community Award sponsored by DT Carson & Co: Carrickfergus Manor Nursing Home; Redford Residential Care Home & Rose Court Residential & Nursing Home. Ageing Well Champion in a Statutory Organisation Award sponsored by EOS Community Consulting CIC: Joint Award – The Northern Health & Social Care Trust, East Antrim Social Work Team.

Ageing Well Champion in a Local Business Award sponsored by Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union: Ann Thompson of Delaceys Cafe; Joan Faith of Joan Faith Hairdressing & Michelle McAuley of FoneJacker. Unsung Hero Award sponsored by Bryson Energy: Colette Walsh of Creative Crafters; Angela Whyte of LESS ONE Friendship Group, Lilian Barfoot of Good Morning Carrickfergus & PJ Whyte of Agewell.

Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Audio Care: Patricia McConnell of Carnlough Community Association; Marian Maguire of Glenravel and District Community and Resident's Association & Frank McGreevey of All Saint's Men's Club.

1 . Awards Ceremony Delaceys Café – winner of Older Peoples Champion in a Local Business Award. Photo: Submitted by Agewell

2 . Awards Ceremony Good Morning Carrickfergus – winner of the Supporting Older People Award: Carrickfergus. Photo: Submitted by Agewell

3 . Awards Ceremony Patricia McConnell of Carnlough Community Association – winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Submitted by Agewell

4 . Awards Ceremony Carrickfergus Manor Care Home – winner of the Care Home in the Community Award. Photo: Submitted by Agewell