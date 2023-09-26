15 fabulous photos from ‘WWII Community Fun Day’ at Brownlow House in Lurgan
A World War II themed community fun day was held at Brownlow House, Lurgan, on Saturday.
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 18:11 BST
Presented by Regenerate, the popular event included tours of Brownlow House, a WWII tented village, stalls and vehicle displays, re-enactors, songs by the Swingtime Starlets, and a spectacular finale in the form of a full wartime battle re-enactment with special effects.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the event.
