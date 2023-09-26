Register
'GI' Gerry Coleman from the Wartime Living History Group pictured at the WWII Fun Day at Brownlow House, Lurgan, on Saturday with Yvonne Hegarty, Kian O'Hagan (11) and Seamus Macrory. LM39-200.
15 fabulous photos from ‘WWII Community Fun Day’ at Brownlow House in Lurgan

A World War II themed community fun day was held at Brownlow House, Lurgan, on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 18:11 BST

Presented by Regenerate, the popular event included tours of Brownlow House, a WWII tented village, stalls and vehicle displays, re-enactors, songs by the Swingtime Starlets, and a spectacular finale in the form of a full wartime battle re-enactment with special effects.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the event.

Hazel Douglas, left, and Kathleen Douglas pictured with '82nd Airborne troops' James Duffin and Adam Quinn at the WWII Fun Day on Saturday. LM39-201.

Hazel Douglas, left, and Kathleen Douglas pictured with '82nd Airborne troops' James Duffin and Adam Quinn at the WWII Fun Day on Saturday. LM39-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the music of the Swingtime Starlets at the WWII Fun Day at Brownlow House on Saturday. LM39-216.

Enjoying the music of the Swingtime Starlets at the WWII Fun Day at Brownlow House on Saturday. LM39-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pat McCarthy, left, and Jim O'Neill, right pictured with 'Polish soldiers' from left, Robert Mucha Junior, Robert Mucha Senior and Marcin Szajder. PT39-202.

Pat McCarthy, left, and Jim O'Neill, right pictured with 'Polish soldiers' from left, Robert Mucha Junior, Robert Mucha Senior and Marcin Szajder. PT39-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

Keith and Denise Thompson pictured with 'Polish soldier', Marcin Szajder at the WWII Fun Day at Brownlow House on Saturday. LM39-204.

Keith and Denise Thompson pictured with 'Polish soldier', Marcin Szajder at the WWII Fun Day at Brownlow House on Saturday. LM39-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

