Thumbs up for the Armagh team ahead of Sunday's final from twins Jake, left, and Jayden Mulholland. PT19-205. Pictures by Tony HendronThumbs up for the Armagh team ahead of Sunday's final from twins Jake, left, and Jayden Mulholland. PT19-205. Pictures by Tony Hendron
15 fantastic photos of Armagh GAA players being mobbed on Portadown school visit

St John The Baptist Primary School - Bunscoil Eoin Baiste, Portadown, held an 'Armagh Day' on Friday to show support for the county’s GAA team who are playing Derry in the Ulster final at Clones on Sunday.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 18:33 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 19:03 BST

Three members of the squad visited the school and were mobbed by excited pupils. Former pupil and Armagh team member, Oisin Conaty was back at his old school to savour the atmosphere and receive the good wishes of staff and pupils.

Three members of the Armagh GAA squad were special guests at St John The Baptist Primary School's Armagh Day on Friday. Included, from left, Oisin Conaty (former pupil), Shea Magill and Barry McCambridge, also included is school principal, John McComb. PT19-203.

1. Final Countdown

Three members of the Armagh GAA squad were special guests at St John The Baptist Primary School's Armagh Day on Friday. Included, from left, Oisin Conaty (former pupil), Shea Magill and Barry McCambridge, also included is school principal, John McComb. PT19-203. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Two pupils showing their support during Armagh Day on Friday. P19-213.

2. Final Countdown

Two pupils showing their support during Armagh Day on Friday. P19-213. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Former St John The Baptist Primary School pupil and Armagh GAA squad member, Oisin Conaty is surrounded by pupils at the school's Armagh Day. PT19-202.

3. Final Countdown

Former St John The Baptist Primary School pupil and Armagh GAA squad member, Oisin Conaty is surrounded by pupils at the school's Armagh Day. PT19-202. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Armagh fans taking part in the fun at St John The Baptist Primary School Armagh Day. PT19-212.

4. Final Countdown

Armagh fans taking part in the fun at St John The Baptist Primary School Armagh Day. PT19-212. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortadownPrimary schoolGAAUlsterDerry