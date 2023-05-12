15 fantastic photos of Armagh GAA players being mobbed on Portadown school visit
St John The Baptist Primary School - Bunscoil Eoin Baiste, Portadown, held an 'Armagh Day' on Friday to show support for the county’s GAA team who are playing Derry in the Ulster final at Clones on Sunday.
Published 12th May 2023, 18:33 BST
Three members of the squad visited the school and were mobbed by excited pupils. Former pupil and Armagh team member, Oisin Conaty was back at his old school to savour the atmosphere and receive the good wishes of staff and pupils.
