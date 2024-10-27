15 fantastically frightening photos from the Spooked Out event at V36 in Newtownabbey

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Oct 2024, 11:24 BST
There were treats and tricks galore on Saturday evening at V36 in Newtownabbey as friends and families enjoyed the spooktacular Halloween celebrations.

These photos show some of the atmosphere of the night.

The Spooked Out event brings out the werewolf in Reilly McMeekin. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The Boyd and Strong family is dressed up as Pac-Man characters, pictured with Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Dunlop and Deputy Mayoress Heather Dunlop. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Alex McGarrigan is announced the overall winner of the best-dressed competition with her creative vending machine outfit. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

It was all treats and tricks at V36, Newtownabbey as friends and families enjoy the spooktacular Halloween celebrations. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

