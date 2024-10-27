These photos show some of the atmosphere of the night.
1. Spooked Out
The Spooked Out event brings out the werewolf in Reilly McMeekin. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
2. Spooked Out
The Boyd and Strong family is dressed up as Pac-Man characters, pictured with Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Dunlop and Deputy Mayoress Heather Dunlop. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
3. Spooked Out
Alex McGarrigan is announced the overall winner of the best-dressed competition with her creative vending machine outfit. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
4. Spooked Out
It was all treats and tricks at V36, Newtownabbey as friends and families enjoy the spooktacular Halloween celebrations. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye