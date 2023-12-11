Register
Working hard to keep guests fed at the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning are, from left, Rachel Shortt, Gladys Shortt, Lisa Fitzpatrick and Rebekah Shortt. PT50-287.Working hard to keep guests fed at the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning are, from left, Rachel Shortt, Gladys Shortt, Lisa Fitzpatrick and Rebekah Shortt. PT50-287.
15 feel-good photos from the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning, Craigavon

Members of the Craigavon community came out in their numbers to support the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:58 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 19:07 GMT

There was a great festive atmosphere to Saturday’s event which was held in aid of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and The Alzheimer’s Society.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture these super seasonal images.

All smiles at the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning are, from left, Norma Shanks, Georgie Huddleston and Gloria Neill. PT50-284.

Having a coffee for a good cause at the Ballylisk Car Sales charity event on Saturday are, from left, Gladys Shortt with Anita and Robert Vennard. PT50-276.

Enjoying a cuppa and supporting two local charities at the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning. PT50-283.

Having a cuppa and a chat at the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning are, Jayne Hollywood, left, and Valerie Doyle. PT50-285.

