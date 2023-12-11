15 feel-good photos from the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning, Craigavon

Members of the Craigavon community came out in their numbers to support the Ballylisk Car Sales charity coffee morning.
There was a great festive atmosphere to Saturday’s event which was held in aid of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and The Alzheimer’s Society.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture these super seasonal images.
