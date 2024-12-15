15 fun-filled festive photos as families flock to Santa Sunday at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Dec 2024, 16:20 BST
Lough Neagh Discovery Centre’s Santa Sunday at Oxford Island proved a magical experience for hundreds of excited children.

Families enjoyed a day filled with Christmas cheer, laughter, and creativity and of course, the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs Claus who made a special visit all the way from Lapland. Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by and found there was lots of festive fun going on.

Naomi Quinn and Jordan McCartney and son Tommy (1) smiling after their visit to Santa at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre on Sunday. LM50-223.

The Hanratty family looking happy after their visit to Santa Sunday. Included are Cianadh (3) dad, Andy, Lilliana (6), mum, Laura, Maia-Grace (5) and dog,Tilly. LM50-222.

Members of the Collins family having fun at Santa Sunday. Included are, mum, Sinead, Aodhan (5), dad, Michael and Darragh (10). LM50-227.

Laura Noble from Funky Face Painting completes another favourite face for little Erin McVeigh (2). LM50-224.

