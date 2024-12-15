15 fun-filled festive photos as families flock to Santa Sunday at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre

Families enjoyed a day filled with Christmas cheer, laughter, and creativity and of course, the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs Claus who made a special visit all the way from Lapland. Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by and found there was lots of festive fun going on.
1. Santa Sunday
Naomi Quinn and Jordan McCartney and son Tommy (1) smiling after their visit to Santa at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre on Sunday. LM50-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Santa Sunday
The Hanratty family looking happy after their visit to Santa Sunday. Included are Cianadh (3) dad, Andy, Lilliana (6), mum, Laura, Maia-Grace (5) and dog,Tilly. LM50-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Santa Sunday
Members of the Collins family having fun at Santa Sunday. Included are, mum, Sinead, Aodhan (5), dad, Michael and Darragh (10). LM50-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Santa Sunday
Laura Noble from Funky Face Painting completes another favourite face for little Erin McVeigh (2). LM50-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON