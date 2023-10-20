15 fun-filled photos of Ballyoran Primary School's new nursery pupils at play

The children at Ballyoran Primary School nursery unit had plenty of smiles for photographer Tony Hendron when he dropped by.
The little ones may have been busy at play but were still happy to pose for a picture. We know you’ll love this latest photo gallery in our series of pictures of the new pupils from around the local nursery schools and playgroups.
1. Budding artists
Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit pupils, Mia and Marcos get their ideas down on paper with the help of nursery assistant, Eve Montgomery. PT42-326. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Having fun at play
Working hard at having fun in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left,Joshua, Angela and Chase. PT42-328. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Making sense of shapes
Having fun with block shapes in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Declan, Freddie and Caileigh. PT4-329. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Getting to know each other
Picking their favorite toys at Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Ruadh, Casper, Luca, Leah and Florrie. PT42-315. Photo: Tony Hendron