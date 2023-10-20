Register
Enjoying a book together in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils, Ella Rose , left, and Teddy. PT42-327.Enjoying a book together in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils, Ella Rose , left, and Teddy. PT42-327.
15 fun-filled photos of Ballyoran Primary School's new nursery pupils at play

The children at Ballyoran Primary School nursery unit had plenty of smiles for photographer Tony Hendron when he dropped by.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST

The little ones may have been busy at play but were still happy to pose for a picture. We know you’ll love this latest photo gallery in our series of pictures of the new pupils from around the local nursery schools and playgroups.

Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit pupils, Mia and Marcos get their ideas down on paper with the help of nursery assistant, Eve Montgomery. PT42-326.

1. Budding artists

Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit pupils, Mia and Marcos get their ideas down on paper with the help of nursery assistant, Eve Montgomery. PT42-326. Photo: Tony Hendron

Working hard at having fun in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left,Joshua, Angela and Chase. PT42-328.

2. Having fun at play

Working hard at having fun in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left,Joshua, Angela and Chase. PT42-328. Photo: Tony Hendron

Having fun with block shapes in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Declan, Freddie and Caileigh. PT4-329.

3. Making sense of shapes

Having fun with block shapes in Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Declan, Freddie and Caileigh. PT4-329. Photo: Tony Hendron

Picking their favorite toys at Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Ruadh, Casper, Luca, Leah and Florrie. PT42-315.

4. Getting to know each other

Picking their favorite toys at Ballyoran Primary School Nursery Unit are pupils from left, Ruadh, Casper, Luca, Leah and Florrie. PT42-315. Photo: Tony Hendron

