15 fun-packed photos as The Brick Guys NI bring Lego exhibition to Portadown

The travelling Lego exhibition featured more than 150 fantastic Lego sets from a variety of different themes.
There was also a mini-figure treasure hunt, an area for creative play as well as a fact-finder quiz and Lego Batman even made an appearance.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the fun.
Admiring some of the Lego models are the Macartney family including mum Rachel, dad Michael and Jesse (5). PT17-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Having a great time at the Lego exhibition are from left, William Scott (8), Nicola Watson, Arthur Watson (8), Edith Watson (2) and Matthew Watson (8). PT17-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Enjoying the Lego exhibition on Saturday morning are the McElroy family including mum Julie, Olivia (9) and dad David. PT17-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Playing the Lego game is Olivia Hazley (10) and dad Stuart. PT17-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
