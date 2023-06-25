Register
Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever and his wife Elish pictured with family members on his 2023 President's Day. PT26-220. Photo by Tony HendronPortadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever and his wife Elish pictured with family members on his 2023 President's Day. PT26-220. Photo by Tony Hendron
Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever and his wife Elish pictured with family members on his 2023 President's Day. PT26-220. Photo by Tony Hendron

15 great photos from President’s Day at Portadown Golf Club

Golfers enjoyed bright sunshine as they participated in Portadown Golf Club President's Day on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 18:20 BST

President Colm McKeever hosted guests and competitors for a great event.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the occasion.

Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever pictured with competition starter, Benny Hunniford on Saturday at President's Day. PT26-225. Photo by Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever pictured with competition starter, Benny Hunniford on Saturday at President's Day. PT26-225. Photo by Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever, centre, pictured on his President's Day on Saturday with competitors, from left, Ronan McAlinden, Seamus Brown, Mark McKeever and Bill Nixon. PT26-229. Photo by Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever, centre, pictured on his President's Day on Saturday with competitors, from left, Ronan McAlinden, Seamus Brown, Mark McKeever and Bill Nixon. PT26-229. Photo by Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever, centre pictured with some of the competitors in his President's Day competition, from left, Stanley Jelly, Stephen Aston, Kevin Judge and Terry Sandford. PT26-219. Photo by Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president, Colm McKeever, centre pictured with some of the competitors in his President's Day competition, from left, Stanley Jelly, Stephen Aston, Kevin Judge and Terry Sandford. PT26-219. Photo by Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president Colm McKeever and his wife Eilish pictured on Saturday at his President's Day event. PT26-222. Photo by Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president Colm McKeever and his wife Eilish pictured on Saturday at his President's Day event. PT26-222. Photo by Tony Hendron

