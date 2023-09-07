Register
15 great pictures of people enjoying the Shoreline Festival in Newtownabbey

The Shoreline Festival in Jordanstown has been one of the biggest days out on the calendar for residents from across Newtownabbey and further afield.
By Russell Keers
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST

Crowds continue to gather in the region each year for the Whiteabbey Village Fair at the August bank holiday weekend.

We’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive at pictures from over the years.

Check out this gallery of 15 photographs of people enjoying the Shoreline Festival.

1. Enjoying the Shoreline Festival

Danielle, Jay and Darren Davidson enjoying the Shoreline Festival in 2009. Photo: Jim Millar

2. Enjoying the Shoreline Festival

Declan, Marie, Carleen and baby Brendan Loughran at the Shoreline Festival in 2009. Photo: Jim Millar

3. Enjoying the Shoreline Festival

Nikki Rogers, Shirley Rogers, Sharon Bowater and son William at the Shoreline Festival in 2009. Photo: Jim Millar

4. Enjoying the Shoreline Festival

Crowds gathered for 'Opera in the Park' in 2008. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

