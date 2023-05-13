A new Eurospar has officially opened in the Linn Road area of Larne with the creation of 15 jobs.

It follows a major extension of the site - where a Spar operated for two years – to a 6,433 sq ft supermarket.

As well as the retailer’s range of fresh and locally-sourced groceries, the premises have an instore Post Office and an ice cream counter.

The store takes pride in its community role. In recent months, the 42 staff have raised over £2,500 for different charities and community groups.

The new premises have been officially opened.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group which owns Eurospar in Northern Ireland, commented: “The outlet on Linn Road has been a successful local store for the community here in Larne for two years as a Spar, and the past six months as a Eurospar.

"We are delighted to invest in the area and create even more services for our neighbours, bring added convenience with 54 parking spaces, provide even more local products and essentials and create further employment opportunities.

“The impact this store has had on local charities and their community over the years is exceptional. Fundraising and supporting charities is at the heart of our company, so it’s great to see our stores and their teams following in these footsteps and bringing their communities together.”

Litter Picking

Working alongside east Antrim litter picking organisation, Eco Rangers, the supermarket team collected 89 bags of rubbish, covering a total of three miles around the store.

A number of team members also put on their hiking boots and braved Slemish in aid of Angel Wishes, a Northern Ireland charity which supports children and their families through cancer diagnosis. The staff also organised a dress up day, selling coffee and cake in aid of Hope House, a respite centre for families undergoing treatment.

The employees also directed efforts into supporting those close to home by volunteering at Larne Community Centre, making calls to their neighbours who are impacted by loneliness.

The store has also been working with Larne Foodbank, setting up a food collection point in store so staff and shoppers can donate on a regular basis, alleviating the stress on those who are struggling.

As well as this, the store, with the help of its shoppers, has made multiple generous donations to charities and community groups including Chest Heart & Stroke, Antiville Community Association and Larne Community Centre. The outlet also has an automated external defibrillator (AED) installed, making life saving equipment available to the community 24/7.

Alex Manu, store manager, said: “The extension and new look for our store enables us to provide the community with top quality products and services. We all love being such a big part of our local community, from seeing friendly faces in store to raising money for our community groups.