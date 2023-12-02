Register
15 magical photos of Santa with children at his grotto and Christmas craft fair in St Mark's Church, Portadown

Santa is being kept very busy with visitors to his grotto in the tower of St Mark’s Church in Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 21:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 21:59 GMT

This is the first time the landmark town centre church has hosted a festive grotto and it is proving very popular indeed.

Photographer Tony Hendron climbed up the tower to get these great photos and also dropped into the Christmas craft fair.

Looking happy with Santa in his grotto at St Mark's Church Tower are from left, Sophie Ford (11), David the Elf, Travis Ford and Julie Burke. PT50-225.

1. Smiles all round

Looking happy with Santa in his grotto at St Mark's Church Tower are from left, Sophie Ford (11), David the Elf, Travis Ford and Julie Burke. PT50-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured with Frances the Elf and Santa at his grotto in St Mark's Church tower are from left, Cheryl Simpson, Elsie Madill (1), Christine Hobson and Archie Madill (5). PT50-226.

2. Posing for a photo

Pictured with Frances the Elf and Santa at his grotto in St Mark's Church tower are from left, Cheryl Simpson, Elsie Madill (1), Christine Hobson and Archie Madill (5). PT50-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brothers, Andrew, left, and Adam Walker who were playing Santa's elves at the St Mark's Parish Church craft fair and Santa's Grotto In The Tower. PT50-213.

3. Elf brothers

Brothers, Andrew, left, and Adam Walker who were playing Santa's elves at the St Mark's Parish Church craft fair and Santa's Grotto In The Tower. PT50-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the St Mark's Parish Church craft fair and Santa's Grotto In The Tower are sisters from left, Anne Newell, Shauna McKinney and Margaret Fullerton. PT50-214.

4. Craft fair visitors

Enjoying the St Mark's Parish Church craft fair and Santa's Grotto In The Tower are sisters from left, Anne Newell, Shauna McKinney and Margaret Fullerton. PT50-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

