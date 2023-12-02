Santa is being kept very busy with visitors to his grotto in the tower of St Mark’s Church in Portadown.
This is the first time the landmark town centre church has hosted a festive grotto and it is proving very popular indeed.
Photographer Tony Hendron climbed up the tower to get these great photos and also dropped into the Christmas craft fair.
1. Smiles all round
Looking happy with Santa in his grotto at St Mark's Church Tower are from left, Sophie Ford (11), David the Elf, Travis Ford and Julie Burke. PT50-225. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Posing for a photo
Pictured with Frances the Elf and Santa at his grotto in St Mark's Church tower are from left, Cheryl Simpson, Elsie Madill (1), Christine Hobson and Archie Madill (5). PT50-226. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Elf brothers
Brothers, Andrew, left, and Adam Walker who were playing Santa's elves at the St Mark's Parish Church craft fair and Santa's Grotto In The Tower. PT50-213. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Craft fair visitors
Enjoying the St Mark's Parish Church craft fair and Santa's Grotto In The Tower are sisters from left, Anne Newell, Shauna McKinney and Margaret Fullerton. PT50-214. Photo: Tony Hendron