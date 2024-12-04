15 memory-jogging photos from Portadown Christmas party nights 2006

With the Christmas party season here again, a delve into the Portadown Times archive has served up reminders of previous events.

Among those celebrating at the Seagoe Hotel and the Carngrove Hotel in 2006 were employees from the business, transport and retail sectors of the Armagh and Craigavon area.

Hope these 15 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying the festive season.

Sheryl Robinson, Elise Kennils, Niamh Sweeney and Hellen Murray from the Prentice Group pictured at the company's Christmas dinner held in the Seagoe Hotelin 2006 Photo: Colin McMullen

Mothercare staff members enjoying the company's annual Christmas dinner at the Seagoe Hotel in 2006 Photo: Colin McMullen

Eoin McKeever, John McKeever, Paul Armstrong and Mervyn Mulholland of Annaghmore Agencies at the 2006 Christmas party. Photo: Colin McMullen

Staff from Portadown and Armagh branches of Clinton Cards enjoy the night out for their annual Christmas dinner at the Seagoe in 2006. Photo: Colin McMullen

