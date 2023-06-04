Northern Ireland, with its natural beauty, is home to some of the most beautiful wedding venues in the world.
When it comes to tying the knot, you want everything to look picture perfect, and there’s nowhere better than in the charming countryside or tranquil coastline.
From historic castles that are rich with cultural heritage to modern hotels which are perfect for your chic day, there is a venue out there to suit every couple’s preferences.
Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton
1. Hilden Brewery - 192 Grand Street, Lisburn
Hilden Brewery offers couples an alternative venue for their special day, because who doesn’t want to get married in one of Ireland’s finest breweries?
On site, they offer a Georgian courtyard and stables, the tap room, gallery, and loft, with each space housing its own unique features and accommodating different group sizes, from intimate ceremonies to larger celebrations
Boost your big day by including Ireland’s oldest brewery as part of the celebrations, with a package available to incorporate a brewery tour, beer tasting or a custom brewed beer for your wedding.
The Brewery also has delicious catering options on offer, which have a focus on both local and seasonal ingredients.
Overall, Hilden Brewery offers a unique and memorable wedding experience that combines history, rustic charm, and award-winning beers. Photo: Hilden Brewery Weddings via Facebook
2. Hillsborough Castle -The Square, Hillsborough
Hillsborough castle is a stunning venue choice for weddings, especially given its regal nature as the official residence of the royal family in Northern Ireland.
There are a range of reception venues, such as the elegant State Dining room, which can accommodate up to 120 guests for a formal sit-down meal, or. For larger weddings, the castle’s marquee can house up to 500 guests in the picturesque gardens. The venue's experienced wedding team is on hand to help couples plan every aspect of their special day, from catering to decor to entertainment. With its history and beauty, Hillsborough Castle is a truly magical wedding venue that will leave a lasting impression on couples and their guests alike. Photo: Historic Royal Palaces website
3. The Malone Hotel - 60 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast
The Malone Hotel is a winner of the 2020 and 2022 Northern Irish wedding venue of the year awards, hosting one wedding a day to ensure you have the full, relaxed atmosphere for your special day. The Malone offers a charming Victorian townhouse that has luxurious interiors, exceptional catering and staff that go above and beyond whilst paying attention to all detail to make the day perfect for you and your guests. They have a host of wedding packages available, which include the Embrace, Cherish and Eternity Package, all with varying levels of luxury so that you can tailor your day to your needs.
Set in the leafy, suburban area of South Belfast, you can exchange vows in the capital whilst also having an intimate affair. Photo: Malone Lodge Hotel via Facebook
4. Hilton Hotel - 4 Lanyon Place, Belfast
The Hilton Hotel forms a part of the impressive Laganside riverside development with its tree lined walks. It is set on the banks of the River Lagan and promises to make it as happy and relaxed as possible, situated in the heart of the city centre and overlooking the river lagan, offering modern and stylish interiors as well as beautiful views of the city and river. They also have a range of different function rooms and suites, which are suitable for weddings of all sizes, with packages and services such as catering, bar service, decoration and room hire available. They offer an experienced Wedding advisor to guide you through the planning stages, complimentary overnight accommodation in the junior bridal suite for the bride and groom with breakfast the next morning and complimentary 1st year anniversary meal for the happy couple in the stunning in-house Sonoma Restaurant. Photo: Paul Rogers