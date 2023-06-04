4 . Hilton Hotel - 4 Lanyon Place, Belfast

The Hilton Hotel forms a part of the impressive Laganside riverside development with its tree lined walks. It is set on the banks of the River Lagan and promises to make it as happy and relaxed as possible, situated in the heart of the city centre and overlooking the river lagan, offering modern and stylish interiors as well as beautiful views of the city and river. They also have a range of different function rooms and suites, which are suitable for weddings of all sizes, with packages and services such as catering, bar service, decoration and room hire available. They offer an experienced Wedding advisor to guide you through the planning stages, complimentary overnight accommodation in the junior bridal suite for the bride and groom with breakfast the next morning and complimentary 1st year anniversary meal for the happy couple in the stunning in-house Sonoma Restaurant. Photo: Paul Rogers