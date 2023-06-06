Thousands arrived from far and wide to Lurgan Show this year to celebrate all things food, farming and agriculture.

Organised by Lurgan & District Horse and Cattle Society, the 108th Lurgan Show was a busy day with visitors to Lurgan Park enjoying the equestrian and livestock championships, vintage tractors and machinery, mouth-watering local produce, and family fun.

Supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the Food Heartland stand showcased everything from award-winning jams and chutneys crafted by The Lush Larder and Peggy’s Family Farm, luscious milkshakes and butter prepared by Island Dairies Milk, flavoursome meats produced by Rosemount Cottage Farm Meats to tasty coffee made by Coney Island Coffee, refreshing craft beers created by Spadetown Brewer and traditional non-alcoholic ginger wine from Jackson Roze.

As the weather heated so did the competition – with many of the borough’s champion breeders and handlers picking up honours in the Texel sheep, Simmental cattle categories as well as Dexter calf and heifer classes to name a few.

Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund were honoured to be the nominated charity at this year’s Lurgan Show. The Show raised £1278.60 for the charity and Bella the kidney cow mascot was delighted to meet all the children and animals.

