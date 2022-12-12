Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A large turnout at Portadown Health and Care Centre, Co Armagh by health workers on strike over pay.

15 photos of health workers' picket lines in Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon and Banbridge

Thousands of health workers across Northern Ireland are taking part in a 24-hour strike today (Monday).

By Carmel Robinson
13 hours ago

Picket lines took place outside Craigavon Area Hospital, Lurgan Hospital, Portadown Health Centre and Banbridge Health Centre.

The workers are striking over a proposed 4% pay offer which they say is well below the level of inflation.

NIPSA Deputy General Secretary, Pádraig Mulholland, said: “"We must have inflation busting pay rises for all health service workers and an end to the chronic understaffing that puts lives at risk.”

1. 'If our pay doesn't rise we will'

Members of Unison at the picket line at Craigavon Area Hospital on Monday. Health workers were taking part in a 24 hour strike over pay.

Photo: Carmel Robinson

Photo Sales

2. On the picket line

Health workers on the picket line outside Lurgan Hospital on Monday. Workers were on a 24 hour strike over pay.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. 'Safe staffing saves lives' says the slogan at the picket line

Members of Unison take part in a picket at Craigavon Area Hospital on Monday. Health workers were on a 24 hour strike over pay.

Photo: Carmel Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Wrapped up on the picket line at Craigavon

Ambulance staff as well as other health care workers across the Southern Health Trust joined union colleagues from across Northern Ireland to stage a 24 hour strike over pay on Monday.

Photo: Carmel Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
CraigavonPortadownBanbridgeNorthern Ireland