15 photos of health workers' picket lines in Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon and Banbridge
Thousands of health workers across Northern Ireland are taking part in a 24-hour strike today (Monday).
By Carmel Robinson
13 hours ago
Picket lines took place outside Craigavon Area Hospital, Lurgan Hospital, Portadown Health Centre and Banbridge Health Centre.
The workers are striking over a proposed 4% pay offer which they say is well below the level of inflation.
NIPSA Deputy General Secretary, Pádraig Mulholland, said: “"We must have inflation busting pay rises for all health service workers and an end to the chronic understaffing that puts lives at risk.”
