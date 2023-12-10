15 photos of staff from various Co Armagh businesses including Almac, Terex, Kerry Foods, Taylor Group and Lurgan and Craigavon nursing staff enjoy the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party in Portadown
Various businesses from across the Lurgan and Portadown area as well as nursing staff from Craigavon Hospital joined the very popular Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party in Portadown.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Dec 2023, 18:02 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 18:03 GMT
Staff from Almac in Craigavon as well as workers in Terex in Lurgan joined the special party to celebrate the festivities. Lurgan Schools Nursing Team also joined the celebrations as did workers from the Taylor Group. Kerry Foods which is based in Portadown also had a table at the glamorous event. Groups of friends also joined in the celebrations.
1 / 4