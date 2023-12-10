Register
Members of the Lurgan Schools Nursing Team ready to party at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-262.Members of the Lurgan Schools Nursing Team ready to party at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-262.
15 photos of staff from various Co Armagh businesses including Almac, Terex, Kerry Foods, Taylor Group and Lurgan and Craigavon nursing staff enjoy the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party in Portadown

Various businesses from across the Lurgan and Portadown area as well as nursing staff from Craigavon Hospital joined the very popular Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party in Portadown.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Dec 2023, 18:02 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 18:03 GMT

Staff from Almac in Craigavon as well as workers in Terex in Lurgan joined the special party to celebrate the festivities. Lurgan Schools Nursing Team also joined the celebrations as did workers from the Taylor Group. Kerry Foods which is based in Portadown also had a table at the glamorous event. Groups of friends also joined in the celebrations.

Staff of Almac, Portadown, pictured at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-271.

1. Almac staff party

Staff of Almac, Portadown, pictured at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-271. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Workers from the Taylor Group whopartied at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-275.

2. Taylor Group workers

Workers from the Taylor Group whopartied at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-275. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Nursing Staff from ward 1 North at Craigavon Area Hospital who had a ball at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-273.

3. Craigavon Hospital nursing staff party

Nursing Staff from ward 1 North at Craigavon Area Hospital who had a ball at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-273. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Staff of Almac, Portadown, enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-270.

4. Almac workers enjoying the festivities

Staff of Almac, Portadown, enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday 8th December. PT50-270. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

