15 pictures from Portadown People’s Park fun day

The annual celebration highlights the importance of play in children’s lives and this year the council hosted a week of activities instead of just a play ‘day’.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who attended one of the events, the fun day at Portadown People’s Park.
1.
Enjoying the ABC Council Fun Day in Portadown People's Park are Laura Herron with her children Oscar Bryars (4) and Joshua Bryers (6), partner Justin Bryers and the family dog, Brucie. PT32-200.
2.
All smiles at the ABC Council Fun Day are little Caolin Doyle (1), Mum, Jacinta Connolly and Gran, Margaret Connolly. PT32-201
3.
Havin fun in the sun at the ABC Council Fun Day are from left, Lynore Wolsey, Cara Campbell (8), Mya Campbell, Lauren Rashid and Zain Rashid (2). Also included is dog, Holly. PT32-202.
4.
Some of the people who attended the ABC Council Fun Day in Portadown People's Park. PT32-203.