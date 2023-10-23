Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Edenderry Nursery School pupils, Lucy and Elena taking a moment to pose for the camera. PT43-314.Edenderry Nursery School pupils, Lucy and Elena taking a moment to pose for the camera. PT43-314.
Edenderry Nursery School pupils, Lucy and Elena taking a moment to pose for the camera. PT43-314.

15 pictures of Edenderry Nursery School's new pupils busy having fun

The new pupils at Edenderry Nursery School in Portadown are having great fun getting to know each other as they settle in.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:32 BST

Photographer Tony Hendron popped into class to find them all busy enjoying a variety of fun activities.

Edenderry Nursery School pupils Zofia and Sayajya share a picture book. PT43-318.

1. Big book time

Edenderry Nursery School pupils Zofia and Sayajya share a picture book. PT43-318. Photo: Tony Hendron

Edenderry Nursery School principal, Karen Bovis pictured with pupils from left, Abigail, Sophie, Emily and Lily. PT43-204.

2. New friends together

Edenderry Nursery School principal, Karen Bovis pictured with pupils from left, Abigail, Sophie, Emily and Lily. PT43-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Edenderry Nursery School pupils enjoying their time at the school including from left, Freddie, Ezra, Shane and Ted. PT43-305.

3. Happy faces

Edenderry Nursery School pupils enjoying their time at the school including from left, Freddie, Ezra, Shane and Ted. PT43-305. Photo: Tony Hendron

Playing with the toy dinosaurs at Edenderry Nursery School are from left, Bradley, Emily and Theo. PT43-306.

4. Dino racing

Playing with the toy dinosaurs at Edenderry Nursery School are from left, Bradley, Emily and Theo. PT43-306. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown