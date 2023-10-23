The new pupils at Edenderry Nursery School in Portadown are having great fun getting to know each other as they settle in.
Photographer Tony Hendron popped into class to find them all busy enjoying a variety of fun activities.
1. Big book time
Edenderry Nursery School pupils Zofia and Sayajya share a picture book. PT43-318. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. New friends together
Edenderry Nursery School principal, Karen Bovis pictured with pupils from left, Abigail, Sophie, Emily and Lily. PT43-204. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Happy faces
Edenderry Nursery School pupils enjoying their time at the school including from left, Freddie, Ezra, Shane and Ted. PT43-305. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Dino racing
Playing with the toy dinosaurs at Edenderry Nursery School are from left, Bradley, Emily and Theo. PT43-306. Photo: Tony Hendron