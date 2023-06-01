Register
Treating themselves to ice cream cones during the heat wave on Wednesday afternoon are from left, Amy-Louise Abraham, Lucy Cloughan and Tanya Mathett. PT22-248.Treating themselves to ice cream cones during the heat wave on Wednesday afternoon are from left, Amy-Louise Abraham, Lucy Cloughan and Tanya Mathett. PT22-248.
Treating themselves to ice cream cones during the heat wave on Wednesday afternoon are from left, Amy-Louise Abraham, Lucy Cloughan and Tanya Mathett. PT22-248.

15 pictures of people enjoying Portadown in the sun

People of all ages have been out and about in Portadown making the most of the current spell of glorious weather.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those enjoying the sun on Wednesday.

Taking a stroll during the great weather on Wednesday afternoon are Melissa, Samantha, baby Brianna and Aliyah. PT22-243.

1. Sunny day stroll

Taking a stroll during the great weather on Wednesday afternoon are Melissa, Samantha, baby Brianna and Aliyah. PT22-243. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoyig the sunny weather on the Bann Boulevard are Adrii Vilkaityte , left, and Emilija Bytautaite. PT22-245.

2. All smiles

Enjoyig the sunny weather on the Bann Boulevard are Adrii Vilkaityte , left, and Emilija Bytautaite. PT22-245. Photo: Tony Hendron

Taking a break from studying for their A' Levels and enjoying the hot spell are Portadown College students Hannah Weir, left, and Emma Gough. PT22-244.

3. Study break

Taking a break from studying for their A' Levels and enjoying the hot spell are Portadown College students Hannah Weir, left, and Emma Gough. PT22-244. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sylvia Martinkate pictured in Portadown People's Park playground with sons Erik and Jacob and their friend Anthony. PT22-250.

4. Fun in the sun

Sylvia Martinkate pictured in Portadown People's Park playground with sons Erik and Jacob and their friend Anthony. PT22-250. Photo: Tony Hendron

