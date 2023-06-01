People of all ages have been out and about in Portadown making the most of the current spell of glorious weather.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those enjoying the sun on Wednesday.
1. Sunny day stroll
Taking a stroll during the great weather on Wednesday afternoon are Melissa, Samantha, baby Brianna and Aliyah. PT22-243. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. All smiles
Enjoyig the sunny weather on the Bann Boulevard are Adrii Vilkaityte , left, and Emilija Bytautaite. PT22-245. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Study break
Taking a break from studying for their A' Levels and enjoying the hot spell are Portadown College students Hannah Weir, left, and Emma Gough. PT22-244. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Fun in the sun
Sylvia Martinkate pictured in Portadown People's Park playground with sons Erik and Jacob and their friend Anthony. PT22-250. Photo: Tony Hendron