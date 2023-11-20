15 pictures of smiles and congratulations at special occasions in the Lurgan and Portadown area

2 . Compassionate caregivers

Lurgan-based company, Kingdom Healthcare, a leading provider of domiciliary care services in Northern Ireland, has held its inaugural Kingdom Healthcare Service Excellence in Domiciliary Care Awards. Pictured at the awards is registered manager of the Southern division, Honor Hawthorne (centre) with members of the Kingdom Healthcare Domiciliary Care Team from the Southern division who were named as winners and highly commended in the Compassionate Caregiver category. The awards recognise and reward service excellence from domiciliary care assistants operating in the area including Lurgan, Portadown, Crossmaglen, Tandragee, Newry and Craigavon. Photo: Kingdom Healthcare