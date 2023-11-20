15 pictures of smiles and congratulations at special occasions in the Lurgan and Portadown area

From days to celebrate to moments to remember, we all love capturing the special times in our lives with photographs.
We’ve put together this collection of pictures from special events which took place recently in the Lurgan and Portadown areas.
1. Victorious team
Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley with members of the Craigavon Senior High School rugby team at a reception to congratulate them on winning the U16 Danske Bank Ulster High School Trophy and the Ulster High Schools Pollock Cup.. Also included is Mr Damien Campbell, head of rugby and Councillor Alan Mulholland who proposed the reception. Photo: Liam McArdle
2. Compassionate caregivers
Lurgan-based company, Kingdom Healthcare, a leading provider of domiciliary care services in Northern Ireland, has held its inaugural Kingdom Healthcare Service Excellence in Domiciliary Care Awards. Pictured at the awards is registered manager of the Southern division, Honor Hawthorne (centre) with members of the Kingdom Healthcare Domiciliary Care Team from the Southern division who were named as winners and highly commended in the Compassionate Caregiver category. The awards recognise and reward service excellence from domiciliary care assistants operating in the area including Lurgan, Portadown, Crossmaglen, Tandragee, Newry and Craigavon. Photo: Kingdom Healthcare
3. Local carers recognised
Pictured at the Kingdom Healthcare Service Excellence in Domiciliary Care Awards is registered manager of the Southern division, Honor Hawthorne (centre) with members of the Kingdom Healthcare domiciliary care team from the Southern Division who were named as winners and highly commended. Photo: Kingdom Healthcare
4. Winning teams
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley welcomes the Lurgan Junior High School Year 9 and Year 10 Teams who won the Northern Ireland Cup and each won the League and Cup competitions. Included are, Mr James McCoy, principal; Mr John Guy and Mr Josh Black, coaches and Councillor Peter Haire who proposed the reception. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins