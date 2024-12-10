15 play parks for families to enjoy across east Antrim and greater Belfast

3 . Victoria Park, Belfast

Situated on the edge of the Sydenham Bypass, Victoria Park is a retreat for residents and visitors away from the hustle and bustle of urban east Belfast. There was plenty of wildlife to see at the lake and a nice walk round the park, but our children were underwhelmed by the playground. We visited on a Saturday afternoon at the start of November and it was quite busy, so our older two children had to wait to use some of the equipment they were wanting to get on. In terms of parking, there weren't too many empty spaces to choose from when we were there. There was a toilet in the car park, but users needed to pay to access it, so this might pose problems for anyone who may not have their bank card or phone with them when they are there. The general upkeep of the park was good, with ample bins and benches. Overall, we rated the play park 6/10. Photo: National World