15 sizzling pictures as Shankill Parish in Lurgan hosts community barbecue
There was a warm welcome for all at the Shankill Parish community barbecue in Lurgan on Wednesday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:57 BST
Avenue Road Community Centre was the place to be to share some tasty food, good company and children’s activities.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to see what was going on and snapped these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the fun.
