15 sizzling pictures as Shankill Parish in Lurgan hosts community barbecue

There was a warm welcome for all at the Shankill Parish community barbecue in Lurgan on Wednesday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:57 BST

Avenue Road Community Centre was the place to be to share some tasty food, good company and children’s activities.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to see what was going on and snapped these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the fun.

Heidi and David Workman at the Shankill Parish summer barbeque on Wednesday evening. LM27-248.

1. An ice couple

Heidi and David Workman at the Shankill Parish summer barbeque on Wednesday evening. LM27-248. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the Shankill Parish summer barbeque at Avenue Road Community Centre on Wednesday night are from left, Margaret Wilson, Dorothy Metcalf, Lynette McMahon and Belle Matthews. LM27-235.

2. Getting together

Enjoying the Shankill Parish summer barbeque at Avenue Road Community Centre on Wednesday night are from left, Margaret Wilson, Dorothy Metcalf, Lynette McMahon and Belle Matthews. LM27-235. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the Shankill Parish summer barbeque are from left, Paul Scoby, Harry Crozier and John Fryers. LM27-236.

3. All smiles

Pictured at the Shankill Parish summer barbeque are from left, Paul Scoby, Harry Crozier and John Fryers. LM27-236. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the Shankill Parish summer barbequeon Wednesday evening are from left, Paul Richardson, Alan Cordner and Carole Kane. LM27-237.

4. A great night out

Pictured at the Shankill Parish summer barbequeon Wednesday evening are from left, Paul Richardson, Alan Cordner and Carole Kane. LM27-237. Photo: Tony Hendron

