15 smile-filled photos as Portadown College pupils celebrate excellent A and AS results

Portadown College Sixth Form pupils are celebrating excellent examination results with an impressive 42 percent of all grades achieved at A2 level either A* or A.

Expressing delight at the 2023 results, College principal, Miss Gillian Gibb, revealed that 92 per cent of A2 grades were A* - C.

Special congratulations have been extended to Year 14 students Matthew Doyle who was awarded 3A*s / 1A and Joshua Herron who achieved 2A*s / 2As on their exceptional personal successes at A Level.

Charlotte Eagle and Tommy McCallen also secured outstanding achievements with 3 A*s.

A number of students attained a minimum of two A* grades: Isaac Baird, Jessie Best, Andrew Corry, Thea Liggett, Rebecca Livingstone, Amelia

Thompson and Ben Crooks.

Miss Gibb, commented: "On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team and Board of Governors, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of our Year 14 leavers on their most worthy achievements, individually and collectively.

"Considering the significant disruption that this cohort endured during their GCSE years due to the pandemic, our students have displayed considerable resilience, commitment and adaptability to secure such strong outcomes at A Level.

"Special thanks also to PC’s teaching and support staff for their magnificent efforts to ensure that the A2 class of 2023 availed of a high calibre educational experience throughout their College career. The unwavering encouragement of our staff, parents and carers has contributed immeasurably to such successful outcomes.

"On behalf of the entire College community, very best wishes to the A Level class of 2023 for health, happiness and fulfilment in their future pathways.

"Similarly, our Year 13 cohort attained an excellent set of AS results, with a superb tally of 42 per cent A grades. Congratulations to our top AS performers, all of whom achieved four A grades: Rachel Abraham, Matthew Alhadeff, Jude Allen, Amy Barron, James Chamberlain, Hope Collins, Sarah Cosgrove, Naomi Dundas, Matthew Dunlop, Grace Eagle, Rachel Finlay, Jack Gibson, Daniel Gillis, Charlie Givans, Matthew Hanna, Becky Irwin, Ben Irwin, Sofija

Kaniauskaite, Lois McCammon, Jayne McCusker, Alasdair McGuinness, John McQuitty, Anna Mills, Emily Moore, Lola Morton, Jude Robinson, Adomas Silinskas, Frances Smith, Rhianna Stewart.”

A further 26 students in the cohort achieved three A grades.

In commending the excellent grades attained by Year 13, Miss Gibb expressed best wishes to PC’s AS students for the forthcoming academic year: “Our Year 13 students should be proud of their achievements and heartened by the strong foundations for success at A2 which they have secured. Very best wishes to our returning students for their Year 14 courses.”

1 . Congratulations! Principal Miss Gillian Gibb congratulates Joshua Herron on his exceptional A Level performance. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Smiles of success Portadown College students who received their A2 results on Thursday. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . The proof is on the paper! Portadown College students who received their A2 results on Thursday. Photo: Tony Hendron