The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council event attracted a big crowd to celebrate the official start to this year’s festive season.
1. The big moment
The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly, gets a helping hand to switch on the Christmas lights at Hazelbank Park. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC
2. Enjoying the fun
Having a great time at the Hazelbank Park switch-on. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC
3. Seasonal headwear
Getting into the festive spirit at the Hazelbank switch-on. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC
4. Festive fun
Having fun at the Hazelbank switch-on. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC