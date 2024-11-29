15 sparkling photos as Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey lights up for Christmas

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
There was fun for all the family as the Hazelbank Park Christmas lights were switched on in Newtownabbey.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council event attracted a big crowd to celebrate the official start to this year’s festive season.

The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly, gets a helping hand to switch on the Christmas lights at Hazelbank Park.

1. The big moment

The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly, gets a helping hand to switch on the Christmas lights at Hazelbank Park. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC

Having a great time at the Hazelbank Park switch-on.

2. Enjoying the fun

Having a great time at the Hazelbank Park switch-on. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC

Getting into the festive spirit at the Hazelbank switch-on.

3. Seasonal headwear

Getting into the festive spirit at the Hazelbank switch-on. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC

Having fun at the Hazelbank switch-on.

4. Festive fun

Having fun at the Hazelbank switch-on. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC

Related topics:NewtownabbeyAntrim
