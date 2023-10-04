Register
How many of these words and phrases do you use?

15 stand out words and phrases you're bound to know if you are from Mid Ulster

New words and phrases seem to be popping up all the time in our fast changing world, but some sayings do manage to hold on to the public's imagination.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST

Mid Ulster's towns and villages with their rural backdrop boast many rich and unique expressions.

They give the community a colour and character that reflects its history and people and set it apart.

Here are 15 examples which you might have heard.

There are many more – can you come up with a few?

1. Craic

2. Smirr

3. Guare gunk

4. How you doin'

