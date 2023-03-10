2 . Many romances began at the old Lyric Cinema in Lurgan

This photo from the early 1980’s is of the old Lyric Cinema that once stood in Union Street. In its heyday the old Lyric Cinema was the place to be, during the 50’s and 60’s especially. Crowds were steaming onto the street, the venue was that popular. Many a relationship that resulted in marriage was initiated in the stalls or flea pit of the Lurgan cinema. ‘Coorting’ was plentiful when Elvis Presley or John Wayne was on. A ‘quid’ got you a seat in the Lyric, a fish supper on the way home and loose change in your pocket in those days. The Lyric was gutted in a fire bomb attack in 1974 and the proprietors, Solar Cinemas, said they would not reconsider opening it again until the Troubles waned sufficiently. However, in 1979, the owners did not see it as a profitable proposition for them to rebuild the cinema and decided the best option was to sell the site. The derelict building was finally pulled down in the early 1980’s.

Photo: Photo courtesy of Old Lurgan Photos