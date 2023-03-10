15 things only people from Lurgan may know - from Lurgan Spade to Lurgan Champagne
From Lurgan Park to Lurgan Spade, getting stuck at the gates and Lurgan Champagne, the town and its people have unique sense of humour and are fiercely proud of their town, its culture, music and craic.
By Carmel Robinson
2 hours ago
From its legacy as a linen town, Lurgan evolved as a great manufacturing town with great facilities such as Lurgan Park. Despite the bad times, its people are some of the most charitable in the world, neighbourly and kindly. The town has been blessed with beautiful churches and great schools. Lurgan is home to some of the best of musical talent from traditional Irish music to rock and roll. There is also Lurgan Champagne and who remembers the old toilets in the centre of town. Many of our old buildings where memories are made have now gone such as the old Lyric Cinema in Union Street but many remain. Grateful to Old Lurgan Photos for their help on this project.
1. Lurgan Champagne or 'Bucky' is the preferred tipple of many in the town
Lurgan champagne is slang for Buckfast Tonic Wine, a brand of fortified wine. It is the preferred tipple of many in the town, particularly young men. Sales of 'Bucky' far outweigh those of a bottle of Chardonnay or Chianti and it is often purchased in a brown paper bag. There was panic among many fans of Buckfast three years ago when Buckfast Abbey in Devon ceased producing the wine due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However stocks were high in Lurgan and fans managed to survive until the production line resumed a few weeks later. Not to everyone's taste, it has been blamed on anti-social behaviour among some youths over the years.
2. Many romances began at the old Lyric Cinema in Lurgan
This photo from the early 1980’s is of the old Lyric Cinema that once stood in Union Street. In its heyday the old Lyric Cinema was the place to be, during the 50’s and 60’s especially. Crowds were steaming onto the street, the venue was that popular. Many a relationship that resulted in marriage was initiated in the stalls or flea pit of the Lurgan cinema. ‘Coorting’ was plentiful when Elvis Presley or John Wayne was on. A ‘quid’ got you a seat in the Lyric, a fish supper on the way home and loose change in your pocket in those days. The Lyric was gutted in a fire bomb attack in 1974 and the proprietors, Solar Cinemas, said they would not reconsider opening it again until the Troubles waned sufficiently. However, in 1979, the owners did not see it as a profitable proposition for them to rebuild the cinema and decided the best option was to sell the site. The derelict building was finally pulled down in the early 1980’s.
3. The Irish National Foresters in Lurgan - also known as the 'Big Green Chapel'
Known locally as The Big Green Chapel, or the Foresters, this is the Sir Charles Russell Branch (240) Irish National Foresters Hall in North Street, Lurgan County Armagh. Spread over two floors and a labyrinth of rooms as well as large function rooms, it has been the venue for many functions over the years, particularly charity events. The building was initially constructed in 1854 as a residence for William Macoun, a linen manufacturer who later built (in 1866) a cambric weaving and handkerchief factory in neighbouring Ulster Street. In recent years the building was designated as one of the priority buildings for the Lurgan Town Heritage Initiative and there are ambitious plans for the creation of a new bar and seating area, conference facilities and a museum room.
4. Old footbridge from Kilmaine Street to Victoria Street, Lurgan
The old footbridge from Kilmaine Street to Victoria Street over the railway line in Lurgan. Many memories were made at this bridge over the years. This photo was taken in the 1980s. This bridge is metal but previously it was a wooden bridge. It is said planks of wood at the top used to be missing and you had to jump over the missing ones to get across to the other side.