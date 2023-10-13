15 things that would make Newtownabbey a better area to live in - according to our readers

To be a better region, Newtownabbey needs resurfaced roads, late-night hospitality venues and tidier streets, Newtownabbey Times readers claim.
Calls for more police on the streets, less dog mess on paths and the removal of all flags from lampposts were also popular requests from the readership.
Here’s 15 suggestions that Newtownabbey folk believe would make the borough even better.
1. The condition of Newtownabbey's roads
One of the main calls from readers regarded the condition of roads in the area. A lot of readers voiced concerns about a number of carriageways and felt resurfacing works should be carried out. Photo: Contributed
2. More police officers on the ground
Residents said they would feel safer in Newtownabbey if there was a more visible police presence on the streets. Photo: PSNI
3. Dog mess on paths
Many people responded to say they were concerned at the amount of dog waste on paths across the borough and said the place would be a nicer place to live if dog owners were more considerate and picked up after their pets. Photo: Contributed
4. Concerns about prsoposed incinerator
The proposed waste treatment facility in the Boghill Road area of Mallusk has been causing concerns for residents with members of the public saying Newtownabbey would be a better place to live if the facility was not built in the region. Photo: Contributed