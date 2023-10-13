Register
Readers responded to the Times to say what would make Newtownabbey a better place.Readers responded to the Times to say what would make Newtownabbey a better place.
15 things that would make Newtownabbey a better area to live in - according to our readers

To be a better region, Newtownabbey needs resurfaced roads, late-night hospitality venues and tidier streets, Newtownabbey Times readers claim.
By Russell Keers
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST

Calls for more police on the streets, less dog mess on paths and the removal of all flags from lampposts were also popular requests from the readership.

Here’s 15 suggestions that Newtownabbey folk believe would make the borough even better.

One of the main calls from readers regarded the condition of roads in the area. A lot of readers voiced concerns about a number of carriageways and felt resurfacing works should be carried out.

1. The condition of Newtownabbey's roads

One of the main calls from readers regarded the condition of roads in the area. A lot of readers voiced concerns about a number of carriageways and felt resurfacing works should be carried out. Photo: Contributed

Residents said they would feel safer in Newtownabbey if there was a more visible police presence on the streets.

2. More police officers on the ground

Residents said they would feel safer in Newtownabbey if there was a more visible police presence on the streets. Photo: PSNI

Many people responded to say they were concerned at the amount of dog waste on paths across the borough and said the place would be a nicer place to live if dog owners were more considerate and picked up after their pets.

3. Dog mess on paths

Many people responded to say they were concerned at the amount of dog waste on paths across the borough and said the place would be a nicer place to live if dog owners were more considerate and picked up after their pets. Photo: Contributed

The proposed waste treatment facility in the Boghill Road area of Mallusk has been causing concerns for residents with members of the public saying Newtownabbey would be a better place to live if the facility was not built in the region.

4. Concerns about prsoposed incinerator

The proposed waste treatment facility in the Boghill Road area of Mallusk has been causing concerns for residents with members of the public saying Newtownabbey would be a better place to live if the facility was not built in the region. Photo: Contributed

