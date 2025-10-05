Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who enjoyed the evening.
1. Country music night
Some of the performers who took part in the Country and Gospel concert including from left, Kevin Kearney, Florence Given and Bonnie Stewart. PT40-234. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Country music night
Looking forwad to a great night of Country and Gospel music are from left, Barbara and Ruth McCartney and Marie Cairns. PT40-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Country music night
Alice McAnearney, left, and Denise Fegan who enjoyed the Country and Gospel concert. PT40-230. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Country music night
Posing happily at the concert are Daphne and Tommy Harrison. PT40-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON