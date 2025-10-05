15 toe-tapping pictures from Tartaraghan Parish Church's country and gospel music concert near Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Oct 2025, 13:53 BST
Those who braved Friday evening’s poor weather were rewarded with a great country and gospel music concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church hall.

Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who enjoyed the evening.

Some of the performers who took part in the Country and Gospel concert including from left, Kevin Kearney, Florence Given and Bonnie Stewart. PT40-234.

1. Country music night

Some of the performers who took part in the Country and Gospel concert including from left, Kevin Kearney, Florence Given and Bonnie Stewart. PT40-234. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking forwad to a great night of Country and Gospel music are from left, Barbara and Ruth McCartney and Marie Cairns. PT40-231.

2. Country music night

Looking forwad to a great night of Country and Gospel music are from left, Barbara and Ruth McCartney and Marie Cairns. PT40-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Alice McAnearney, left, and Denise Fegan who enjoyed the Country and Gospel concert. PT40-230.

3. Country music night

Alice McAnearney, left, and Denise Fegan who enjoyed the Country and Gospel concert. PT40-230. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Posing happily at the concert are Daphne and Tommy Harrison. PT40-232.

4. Country music night

Posing happily at the concert are Daphne and Tommy Harrison. PT40-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice