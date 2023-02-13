15 unique Valentine’s Day gifts from independent businesses across Northern Ireland

Finding the perfect present for your other half can often be a difficult task, but with plenty of great homemade gifts being created across Northern Ireland, buying a local gift could make it even more special.
From romantic sweet treats that you can share to personalised products that are unique to you and your Valentine, there are lots of different items you can buy for your significant other.
Take a look at some of the best valentine’s gifts made in Northern Ireland and see if there are any you would love to give your loved one.
1. Unique gifts for your loved one.
There's a host of great homemade gifts being created across Northern Ireland.
Photo: pixabay
2. Couples Cross Stitch Portrait
If you’re after a personalised gift for you and your partner, look no further than this Couples Cross Stitch Portrait from SewUniqueCrossStitch.
For £20, this Belfast-based stitcher will take your favourite photo of the happy couple and transform it into a cross stitch delight, resulting in a hand-stitched hoop that you can proudly display in your home.
For more information, go to etsy.com/personalised-custom-cross-portrait
Photo: SewUniqueCrossStitch via Etsy
3. Cupcake Bouquet
Belfast Cake Boutique’s astounding bakes both look and taste delicious, with their Cupcake Bouquets being an edible creation that rivals even the best florists.
Their freshly baked cupcakes are topped with stunning floral designs, piped by hand using the finest buttercream and wrapped like a traditional bouquet.
For more information, go to facebook.com/belfastcakeboutique
Photo: contributed
4. 3D Pop Up Box Cards
Little Things By Gillian specialises in 3D Pop Up Box Cards, crafting them all by hand in their home studio in Newtownards.
For an extra special touch to your Valentine’s Card this year, you can personalise this paper extravaganza with your own words on the front.
For more information, go to etsy.com/LittlethingsbyG
Photo: 3D Pop Up Box Cards via Etsy