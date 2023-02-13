15 unique Valentine’s Day gifts from independent businesses across Northern Ireland

2 . Couples Cross Stitch Portrait

If you’re after a personalised gift for you and your partner, look no further than this Couples Cross Stitch Portrait from SewUniqueCrossStitch. For £20, this Belfast-based stitcher will take your favourite photo of the happy couple and transform it into a cross stitch delight, resulting in a hand-stitched hoop that you can proudly display in your home. For more information, go to etsy.com/personalised-custom-cross-portrait

Photo: SewUniqueCrossStitch via Etsy