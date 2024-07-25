150th anniversary celebrations for Seapatrick lodge

By Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
SEAPATRICK LOL 217 celebrated their 150th anniversary with a parade and service in the village on Wednesday, July 10.

The parade commenced at the Nesbitt family farm, headed by Worshipful District Master Bro. Stuart Magill and Deputy District Master Bro. Phillip Hutton, and accompanied by Seapatrick, Downshire Guiding Star and Sterritt Memorial flute bands.

The parade, through the village to Knollwood, Weir's Row and back to the farm, was followed by a short religious service, led by Bro. Raymond Adams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The evening concluded with Bro. Trevor Martin receiving his 50-year service medal and certificate, a light supper and the cutting of the anniversary cake.

​Seapatrick LOL 217 celebrating their 150th anniversary.​Seapatrick LOL 217 celebrating their 150th anniversary.
​Seapatrick LOL 217 celebrating their 150th anniversary.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was “delighted” to attend the 150th anniversary event.

She paid tribute to the lodge’s long-standing dedication to “preserving culture, heritage and Christian faith”.

"What an honour to be invited to attend such a momentous occasion for Seapatrick LOL 217,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The event was marked by a strong turnout from the local community, showcasing the loyalty and support of Seapatrick residents.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with brethren at the anniversary event.Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with brethren at the anniversary event.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with brethren at the anniversary event.

The MP praised the lodge’s leadership and membership, recognising their efforts in maintaining the traditions and values over the past 150 years.

She also extended her gratitude to the Nesbitt family for providing the venue and refreshments.

Related topics:Carla Lockhart

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.