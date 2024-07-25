150th anniversary celebrations for Seapatrick lodge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The parade commenced at the Nesbitt family farm, headed by Worshipful District Master Bro. Stuart Magill and Deputy District Master Bro. Phillip Hutton, and accompanied by Seapatrick, Downshire Guiding Star and Sterritt Memorial flute bands.
The parade, through the village to Knollwood, Weir's Row and back to the farm, was followed by a short religious service, led by Bro. Raymond Adams.
The evening concluded with Bro. Trevor Martin receiving his 50-year service medal and certificate, a light supper and the cutting of the anniversary cake.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was “delighted” to attend the 150th anniversary event.
She paid tribute to the lodge’s long-standing dedication to “preserving culture, heritage and Christian faith”.
"What an honour to be invited to attend such a momentous occasion for Seapatrick LOL 217,” she said.
“The event was marked by a strong turnout from the local community, showcasing the loyalty and support of Seapatrick residents.”
The MP praised the lodge’s leadership and membership, recognising their efforts in maintaining the traditions and values over the past 150 years.
She also extended her gratitude to the Nesbitt family for providing the venue and refreshments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.