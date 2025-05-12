The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club will be the biggest ever sporting event on the island of Ireland, representatives have said.

During a deputation to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the R&A Director of Public Affairs, Robert Oxley, said the tournament, taking place from July 13 to July 20, is expected to attract around 40,000 more fans than the 148th Open in 2019, which was also held at Royal Portrush.

Executive Director, Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, said there were plans to erect more than 10,000 grandstand seats, as well as viewing platforms to accommodate 4,000 standing attendees.

He added: “Those grandstands will continue to be built all the way up to the Saturday prior to the Championship starting.

“As we build each grandstand various suppliers will add netting, add the branding, and put the Wi-Fi spots up.”

Mr Oxley said that, at a recent media day in Portrush, the R&A announced an expected record attendance at the championship, outside those held at St Andrews Golf Club in Scotland.

“We’ll be expecting 278,000 fans,” he added. “That’s significantly higher than any other non-St Andrews event and a testament to where Portrush now sits in the pool of venues that host the Open.

"The demand outstrips supply with over one million applications for tickets, surpassing the high mark Portrush set six years ago. This is close to 40,000 extra fans and that is driven by practice days, which were also a sell-out this year.

“We believe the 153rd Open will be the largest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland and the largest sporting event held in the island of Ireland.

“A total economic benefit of £213 million is expected, and we’re also proud to be one of the most accessible major sporting events for young people [with] 27,000 free tickets for those under the age of 16.”