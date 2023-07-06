Register
Rachel McShane and daughters, Molly (8) and Chloe (5) pictured with their vintage Toyota car at the Birches Vintage Rally on Saturday afternoon. PT27-209. Photo by Tony HendronRachel McShane and daughters, Molly (8) and Chloe (5) pictured with their vintage Toyota car at the Birches Vintage Rally on Saturday afternoon. PT27-209. Photo by Tony Hendron
16 brilliant photos from the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club Rally

A great day out was enjoyed at the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club’s Annual Rally, near Portadown, on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:20 BST

The event in support of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice featured a large selection of vehicles, stalls offering local produce and services and live music.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the popular rally.

Eamon McAleenan, left, owner of the magnificent steam traction engine which was a big draw at the Birches Vintage Rally, with, from left, John Wilson MBE, Daphne Wilson and Alan Kerr. PT27-206. Photo by Tony Hendron

1. Vintage Display

Eamon McAleenan, left, owner of the magnificent steam traction engine which was a big draw at the Birches Vintage Rally, with, from left, John Wilson MBE, Daphne Wilson and Alan Kerr. PT27-206. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

Checking out the engine of a vintage Wolseley car at the annual Birches Vintage Rally are Charlie McElmurray and dad, Alan. PT27-208. Photo by Tony Hendron

2. Vintage Display

Checking out the engine of a vintage Wolseley car at the annual Birches Vintage Rally are Charlie McElmurray and dad, Alan. PT27-208. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

Water pistol fun for some of the young people who attended the event, from left, Beth Harvey, Lily Smyth, Danny Halligan, Boti Kovacs, Seth Hill and Daniel Anderson. PT27-212. Photo by Tony Hendron

3. Vintage Display

Water pistol fun for some of the young people who attended the event, from left, Beth Harvey, Lily Smyth, Danny Halligan, Boti Kovacs, Seth Hill and Daniel Anderson. PT27-212. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

Taking a selfie with the DeLorean car at the Birches Vintage Rally are Julie Jamison and her father Stanley Trouton. PT27-210. Photo by Tony Hendron

4. Vintage Display

Taking a selfie with the DeLorean car at the Birches Vintage Rally are Julie Jamison and her father Stanley Trouton. PT27-210. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

